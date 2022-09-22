 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blessing of the Animals services services to be held in Marion, Saltville

Blessing of the Animals services will take place in two Smyth locations next month.

The Smyth County Humane Society and Smyth Animal Rescue will host an event on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m. on the lawn below Christ Episcopal Church on West Main Street in Marion.

The Rev. Emily Edmondson, Christ Episcopal Church pastor, will perform the blessing following a reading.

Donations of pet food or money will be accepted for the animal rescue groups.

The second ceremony will take place on Sunday, Oct. 9, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Highway 91 in Saltville.

Father Russ Hatfield will preside over the blessing following the worship service that begins at 11 a.m. Pets are welcome during the service. Refreshments will be available.

Those attending the two blessing events are welcome to bring their pets or photos of pets they wish to be blessed.

The animal blessing events are held in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals, whose feast day is in early October.

