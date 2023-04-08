On Monday, May 8, at 7 p.m., a concert celebrating the life and legacy of Doc Watson will take place at The Woodrow W. McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory & Henry College.

Arthel Lane “Doc” Watson was one of the most beloved artists of the 20th century. An American guitarist, songwriter and singer of bluegrass, folk, country, blues and gospel music, Watson won seven Grammy awards as well as a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. This celebration features his contributions and brings together artists who performed with Doc and were profoundly influenced by his music and called him a “friend”.

Artists T. Michael Coleman and Jack Lawrence performed, recorded and toured with Watson longer than any other musicians. Joining Coleman and Lawrence are guitarists Wayne Henderson and Jack Hinshelwood, who were both heavily impacted by Watson’s music through his many recordings and performances. Henderson counted Watson as a close friend, especially in his later years when he visited Henderson in his guitar making shop in Rugby.

The concert host is Appalachian music historian, ETSU professor of Appalachian Studies and current Grammy nominee, Ted Olson. Ted authored “Doc’s World: Traditional Plus,” the book that accompanies the four CD compilation of recordings from Watson’s career, “Doc Watson, Life’s Work: A Retrospective,” released in 2022 by Craft Records.

Tickets are $28 in advance and $35 at the door. Tickets are now on sale: https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/ehc/4926/event/1303446. Tickets can also be bought in person at the McGlothlin Center box office during certain open hours. For more information, call the box office at 276-944-6333.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with live music provided in the lobby by Tyler Hughes and Seth Conkin. Guests are invited to arrive before the show and share their favorite memories of Doc Watson on a memory board, purchase local ciders and beer, and take in the pre-show entertainment.

All proceeds benefit Appalachian Sustainable Development.

The concert is presented by a host of sponsors, including Blue Ridge Beverage Company, Chinquapin Designs, Emory & Henry College, Food City, Eastman Credit Union, Hampton Inn of Abingdon, WEHC, BurWil Construction, The Martha Washington, Truist Bank, Emily and Tony Anderson, George Whitley and the Rotary Club of Washington County.