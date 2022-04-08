You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Name: ChloeBreed: JRT mixAge: 5 monthsAdoption Fee: $225Foster Location:... View on PetFinder
Chole
Richlands, Va. – Another member of the Richlands Town Council has resigned.
Initially charged with attempted murder, a Marion man on Thursday waived a preliminary hearing to an amended felony charge of assault and battery of a police officer.
A Wythe felon with a history of drugs and violence got more jail time last week on four new convictions.
Floyd’s legendary football and track coach Winfred Beale retired from the classroom in December after a lifetime of leading local students to …
In an effort to overturn a special use permit approved by the Smyth County Board of Supervisors for a private airstrip on an adjoining property, a county resident is appealing the decision to a circuit court judge.
Starting today, pool parties at Marion’s soon-to-open waterpark can be booked via the town’s website.
A Marion man who federal prosecutors say ordered around 30,000 fentanyl pills from California and sold them in the area pleaded guilty yesterd…
A Saltville man accused of robbing a local gas station with a knife has been indicted by a Smyth County Grand Jury.
God said, “Let there be light.”
DWR still assessing how gill lice entered Cripple Creek and the seriousness of the infection in rainbow trout
The Department of Wildlife Resources is “asking anglers to assist us in determining the extent of gill lice by being on the lookout while fishing their favorite trout stream.” The DWR is still assessing how gill lice entered a local stream that flows in Wythe and Smyth counties.