Wytheville Community College is sponsoring its free monthly Bluegrass and Old-Time Jamboree, this time featuring Gap Civil and Bad Ridge bands on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m.

The Jamboree will be held in the William F. Snyder Auditorium on the WCC campus located at 1000 E. Main St. in Wytheville.

Gap Civil is an old-time, country, bluegrass, Americana, and gospel band that honors mountain traditions and music. Formed in 2017 and based in Sparta, North Carolina, Gap Civil features Todd Hiatt on guitar, Chris Johnson on banjo and bass, Lucas Pasley on fiddle and vocals, Kyle Dean Smith on bass and lead guitar.

Bad Ridge is a Southwest Virginia and Eastern Tennessee hard-driving bluegrass band that is deeply rooted in tradition. The band consists of Jamie Stacy on bass and lead vocals, Michael Mullins on banjo, Matt Stacy on mandolin, and Josh Raines on guitar. Bad Ridge has won multiple bluegrass band competitions along with many individual competitions all over Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

Bad Ridge will perform at 7 p.m., and Gap Civil will perform at 8 p.m. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. The event is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted to help defray the travel expenses of the bands.