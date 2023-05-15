Home run balls were flying all over the place on May 8 at the Bland County softball field. One came off the bat of Chloe Dillow, whose two-run dinger with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted homestanding Bland County to a 12-10 win over Eastern Montgomery.

The Bears finished with four homers, including two two-run shots by Brooke Sanders and a solo roundtripper by Amy Meadows. With the win Bland County raised it record to 4-13 for the season.

Bland County rapped 15 hits during the game that included three singles by Ashlyn Clemons. Dillow, Meadows, Sanders, and Anna Hall had two hits apiece. Sanders finished with four RBIs.

Dillow, with her second start of the season in the circle, also got the win despite issuing 14 walks and 11 hits. She struck out six and improved to 2-0 for the season.

The Mustangs took a 3-0 lead in the first inning after Dillow walked the bases full with two outs before issuing a bases loaded walk to Sophia Vishneski and a two-run double by Alexis Artrip. The Bears got one run back in the bottom of the second as Bailee Thompson reached on an error and later scored on a single by Anna Hall.

Eastern Montgomery scored twice in the top of the third for a 5-1 lead but the Bears answered with a single by Dillow and Sanders’ first homer that came with two outs to draw to within 5-3. The Mustangs countered as Artrip smacked a two-run homer in the top of the fourth to make it 7-3.

In the home half of the fourth, Bland County scored four times to tie the game 7-7 with Clemons and Meadows providing run-scoring singles and Sanders homering the second time for her fourth of the season.

Dillow held the Mustangs in check during the fifth and sixth innings and Bland County added two runs runs in the fifth and another in the sixth to take its first lead. A single by Hall drove home Thompson, who had walked leading off the fifth to break the tie and Hall later crossed on a RBI groundout by Tinley Worley. With the Bears up 9-7in the sixth, Meadows joined the homer club by clearing the fence in left with one out for a 10-7 Bland County advantage.

The Bears came within an out of ending the game as Dillow got Mack Hubbard on a punchout and Alison Bower on a flyout to center but couldn’t seal the deal. Caiden Roupe singled on a ball that the Bears’ Eden Collins misplayed before errors by both Thompson and Hall on an infield liner by Kelly Mills severed the Bland County lead to 10-8. A single by Mary Miller drove in Mills and Miller later scored on a wild pitch to cause a 10-10 deadlock entering the bottom of the seventh.

Eastern Montgomery’s Miller fanned both Hall and Tinley Worley to begin the inning but a single by Clemons and Dillow’s third homer of the season that cleared just inside the left field foul pole brought the game to a screeching halt.

Atrip was the losing pitcher for the Mustangs with her two runs allowed in the fifth. Miller was the starter and after re-entering the circle in the sixth finished with eight strikeouts but allowed 14 hits and 10 Bland County runs. The pair also walked four EastMont batters.

The Mustangs reached Dillow for 11 hits. Bower and Artrip had three hits each and Artrip finished with four RBIs.

Eastern Montgomery 302 200 3–10 11 2

Bland County 012 421 2–12 15 3

Miller, Artrip (5), Miller (6), and Mills. Dillow and Sanders. WP—Dillow (2-0). LP—Artrip. HR—Artrip (EM) 4th inning w/one runner on base, Sanders 2 (BC) 3rd inning w/one runner on base, 4th inning w/one runner on base, Meadows (BC) 6th inning w/no runners on base, Dillow (BC) 7th inning w/one runner on base.

Bears dump Giles in suspended game 14-2

Amy Meadows and Chloe Dillow drove in three runs each while teammates Bailee Thompson, Kendall Worley, and Tinley Worley each had two runs batted in as Bland County claimed a 14-2 NED softball win over Giles in a game that had been suspended due to rain earlier in the season.

Brooke Sanders threw a complete game from the circle to run her record to 3-13 for the season. She allowed Giles just two hits while striking out 10 Spartan batters, matching her season high.The Bears improved to 5-13 overall with the win.

Bland County led Giles 1-0 in the third inning when the game was suspended on April 14. When play resumed last Thursday, the Spartans (1-11, 3-16) took their only lead in the bottom of the third as Sanders hit Molly Lucas and Jacie Harris with pitches with both scoring with one out on a double by Michaela Smith. Smith would have both Giles hits as she also singled in the fifth inning.

After a scoreless fourth inning for Bland County, the Bears scored four runs in the top of the fifth by parlaying three hits and a pair of walks together to take a 5-2 advantage. Dillow had a two-run double in the inning while Tinley Worley drove a run-scoring triple and Meadows a RBI double moments after Dillow’s double.

The Bears blew it open in the sixth by sending 12 batters to the plate, scoring nine runs for the final 14-2 margin. Meadows, Thompson, and Kendall Worley each had two-run hits during the inning with Tonley Worley and Anna Hall also getting credit for a RBI.

After giving up the two runs to Giles in the third, Sanders punched out nine of the final Giles batters she faced, including three on strikes. She also struck out the side in the second inning.

The Bears finished with nine hits in the game as they upped their MED mark to 2-9. Meadows, Thompson, and Tinley Worley each recorded two hits.

Kylee Douthat was the losing pitcher as she threw into the sixth inning before being relieved by Lucas after allowing eight runs. The pair combined for six strikeouts but walked seven and hit a batter.

Bland County 001 049–14 9 0

Giles 002 000–2 2 1

Sanders and Dillow. Douthat, Lucas (6), and Lane. WP—Sanders (3-13). LP—Douthat. HR—none.

Maroons blast Bland County 13-1 in season finale

Olivia Shockley allowed two hits and picked up nine strikeouts as George Wythe and Bland County concluded their regular season softball campaign with George Wythe dominating the Bears 13-1 last Friday in Wytheville.

Shockley helped her own effort by recording a pair of hits as did teammate Samara Sheffey. McKenna Gilman smacked a two-run homer for the winners, who improved to 6-6 in the MED and 9-9 overall with the win.

For the Bears, Chloe Dillow collected a pair of hits, included her fourth homer of the season to account for the lone Bland County (2-10, 4-14) run.

Bland County 000 1–1 2 3

George Wythe 616 x—13 10 0

Dillow and Clemons. Shockley and Jad. Faulkner. WP—Shockley. LP—Dillow (2-1). HR—Gilman (GW) 3rd inning w/one runner on base, Dillow (BC) 4th inning w/no runners on base.

Bland County edges Eastern Montgomery 9-7

Alex Chewning and JD Meadows combined to limit Eastern Montgomery to just four hits with nine strikeouts but had to overcome a total of seven walks, five hit batters, and a pair of errors in order to squeeze out a 9-7 win over the Mustangs on May 8 in Elliston.

In 5.2 innings, the Mustangs reached Chewning for just two hits but he allowed all seven EastMont runs. Chewning struck out six but walked five and hit four batters. Reliever Meadows allowed two hits and no runs but walked two and hit a batter while recording three strikeouts. He was credited with a save.

Kobe Phoenix was the loser on the mound for EastMont as he allowed eight runs, three earned. In five innings, he gave up five hits to the Bears with five walks, a hit batter, and six strikeouts. Reliever Coltin Connor gave up a run and a hit in two innings. The Mustangs committed six errors in the game.

The Bears had six hits in the game, all singles. Chewning had two hits and drove home a run for Bland County, which improved to 8-11 for the most wins since the 2015 Bears finished at 12-12.

Already leading 1-0 on a run-scoring single by Meadows in the top of the first, the Bears scored four times in the second to up[ the lead to 5-0. Carson Holbrook drew a leadoff walk and Landon Smith followed with a single. After Noah Pennington fanned, Holbrook and Smith advanced on a wild pitch. Moments later, James grounded out to make it 2-0 and Lance Burton would reach on an error as Smith scored.

Walks to Meadows and Chewning filled the bases and two more runs crossed as Brady Thompson reached on an error that made it 5-0.

Chewning got in trouble in the bottom of the third by walking the bases full and the Mustangs plated three runs on a groundout a two-run double by Austin Tate. Bland County however, would get two runs back in the top of the fourth to up its advantage to 7-3. With two out, a walk and an error put two runners on. A Chewning single drove home the first run and the second run scored on a wild pitch by Phoenix, who threw four in the game.

Bland County scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to lead 9-3before the Mustangs reached Chewning and Meadows for four runs in the bottom of the sixth to close the gap to 9-7. Following two walks and two hit batters, Phoenix lined a single off Meadows to left that scored Lucas Jones and Gunner Lawson to make it 9-6. Meadows then hit Tate with a pitch that loaded the bases again before a wild pitch plated the fourth run before a strikeout ended the rally.

In an effort to pad the lead, the Bears had two runners on in the seventh but couldn’t score. The bottom of the seventh saw Meadows issue a pair of walks and a single by Lawson with two outs but get Connor on an infield popout to end the game.

Bland County 140 211 0–9 6 2

Eastern Montgomery 003 004 0–7 4 6

Chewning, Meadows (6), and Burton. Phoenix, Conner (6), and Atkinson. WP—Chewning (2-4). LP—Phoenix. Sv—Meadows.

Maroons close regular season with 11-2 win over Bland County

Colton Green and Austin Repass scattered three hits while combining for eight strikeouts as George Wythe’s Maroons closed out the regular season with an 11-2 win over Bland County last Friday in Wytheville.

Green threw four innings, allowing Bland County to score single unearned runs in each of the first two frames before he and Repass shut the door on the Bears’ offense. Green gave up all three of the Bland County hits, recording three strikeouts while walking one and hitting two batters. Repass recorded a save with three innings of relief with five strikeouts.

The Maroons (8-4 MED, 8-8 overall), who scored in every inning, had 13 hits in the game with Tandem Smith and Sebastian Gomez getting three hits apiece and driving in three and two runs, respectively. Owen Repass also picked up three RBIs for the victors.

The Bears (3-9, 8-12) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Lance Burton was hit by a Green pitch with one out and later scored on a two-out single by Brady Thompson. In the bottom of the inning, the Maroons tied it up on a single by Gomez, a Bears infield error, and a run-scoring groundout by Owen Repass.

In the top of the second, the Bears’ Carson Holbrook slapped a leadoff single and, with one out, Noah Pennington walked followed by Chance James reaching on a forceout with Holbrook advancing to third. Holbrook would make it 2-1, scoring on a Maroons’ error at James swiped second base.

The Maroons scored twice in the bottom of the second to take a 3-2 advantage. Back-to-back-to-back singles by Austin Repass, Brady Walters, and Smith plated the tying run before Ben Jollay walked to fill the bases and Gomez singled to score the go-ahead run.

Smith’s two-run single with one out in the bottom of the third extended the George Wythe lead to 5-2 and in the fourth, Luke Jollay’s leadoff triple followed by a flyout by Logan Mullins made it 6-2.

In the Maroons’ fifth, George Wythe plated four more runs to increase the lead to 10-2. A force play followed by a Ben Jollay double had runners at second and third before Gomez and Luke Jollay both singled for an 8-2 Maroons’ lead. Owen Repass then laced a triple to right, scoring both Gomez and Luke Jollay to blow the game open.

The final Maroons’ run came in the sixth when Smith doubled with one out and later scored on a two-out error by Bears’ reliever James.

Bland County’s JD Meadows was saddled with the loss as his record dropped to 1-3. In four frames, he allowed eight hits and six runs, two unearned. He fanned five George Wythe batters and walked four. James threw two innings, giving up five hits and five runs , two earned, with a strikeout.

Thompson, Holbrook, and Landon Smith had the Bears’ three hits, all singles.

Bland County 110 000 0–2 3 4

George Wythe 122 141 x—11 13 5

Meadows, James (5), and Burton, Green, A. Repass (5), and B. Jollay. WP—Green. LP—Meadows (1-3). Sv—A. Repass. HR—none.

Fort Chiswell, George Wythe dominate MED track meet

Fort Chiswell High School hosted a MED track and field competition last Wednesday that featured five district schools participating. The Pioneers and George Wythe dominated the team scores to pick up championship wins.

In the boys events, Fort Chiswell finished with 168 points to score a 62-point edge over second-place Galax. Grayson County was third with 39 points followed by George Wythe with 26 and Bland County with 13 points.

For the girls competitors, George Wythe placed first with 157 points with Fort Chiswell second with 108. Grayson County placed third with 78 while Galax had 36. Bland County failed to have anyone place in the scoring.

Here is a recap of the scoring involving Fort Chiswell, George Wythe, and Bland County. A total of 16 events were scored for the boys and 15 for the girls.

For boys discus, Fort Chiswell’s Brendan Mabry placed second with a throw of 105’4” with teammates John Dalton seventh at 79’11”, Caleb Jones eighth at 74’8”, ans Matthew Murry ninth at 70’8”. George Wythe had Brock Ayers in fourth at 85’3” followed by Kyle Stephens in fifth at 83’8”, Alex Murrell sixth at 81’6”, Zach Neal in 10th at 67’7”, and Thomas Mitchell 11th at 66’1”.

For girls discus, the Maroons’ Sydney Leonard placed second at 67’6” with teammates Anastashia Kapranos in fifth at 57’4” and Cadence Deane ninth at 43’5”. For Fort Chiswell, Rose Hill was third at 63’6” with Kaylee Ward in seventh at 48’4” and Carissa Smith eighth at 46’5”.

In the boys 1600m run, Bland County’s Eion Mullins came in top-five with a fifth-place time of 6:04.9. For the 3200m run, Fort Chiswell’s Jay Blackmore was the winner with a run of 15:04.0.

The boys 100m dash saw Fort Chiswell’s Layton Kennedy place first at 12.1 seconds with teammate Luke Viars right behind at 12.3. The Pioneers’ Ethan Martin was seventh at 12.5 with John Dalton 11th at 14.9, Brandan Mabry 12th at 16.1, and Caleb Jones 13th at 16.6. George Wythe had Blake McBride place third at 12.3 with Bland County’s Kary Romano timing sixth at 12.5.

Haley Faulkner of George Wythe won the girls 100m dash as she crossed in 13.0 seconds. The Maroons’ Keira Scott was in second at 13.4 with Ava Fowler fourth at 14.2, Ava Ferguson in sixth at 14.5, Alyssa Spangler seventh at 14.8, and Bailey Umberger ninth at 16.6. Fort Chiswell’s Carmen Brown finished fifth at 14.4.

For the boys 200m dash, the Pioneers’ Layton Kennedy picked up the win at 24.7 seconds, just ahead of teammates Luke Viars at 24.9 and Ethan Martin at 26.2.

In the girls 200m dash, George Wythe’s Haley Faulkner was the victor at 27.4 with Maroon teammates Keira Scott placing third at 28.9, McKenzie Tate in fourth at 29.3, Ava Ferguson in sixth at 30.1, Alyssa Spangler seventh at 30.6, Ava Fowler eighth at 30.7, Ella Gallimore 10th at 34.0, and Bailey Umberger 11th at 35.5. Fort Chiswell had Carmen Brown in fifth at 29.5 and Candela Garrido placing ninth at 33.4.

Bland County picked up a win in the boys 400m dash as Kary Romano timed in at 56.6. Fort Chiswell’s Trey Tomlinson placed second at 57.7 with Caleb Brown in fifth at 1:02.9, Kenton Sutphin in sixth at 1:03.6, Jackson Waller seventh, also at 1:03.6, John Dalton in ninth at 1:26.4 and Caleb Jones 10th at 1:33.4.

For the girls, the Maroons’ McKenzie Tate placed in the top spot at 1:08.3. She was followed by teammates Stella Ward at 1:14.1 and Ella Gallimore at 1:20.5 for third place.

For the boys 800m run, Kenton Sutphin of Fort Chiswell ran fourth at 2:40.7 with teammate Jackson Waller running eighth at 2:47.6. Bland County’s Eion Mullins crossed in ninth, less than a second back, at 2:48.4. For the girls, the Pioneers’ Carissa Smith placed fourth at 3:11.0 followed by teammate Jessica Wright in fifth at 3:18.0.

George Wythe’s Kyle Stephens was the winner in boys shot put with a throw of 38’3”. Fellow Maroons Brock Ayers was fifth at 33’3” with Alex Murrell sixth at 30’4½”, Zach Neal at 29’3½”, and Thomas Mitchell in ninth at 28’½’. For the Pioneers, Brendan Mabry was second at 36’6” with John Dalton eighth at 29’3”, Caleb Jones 10th at 25’0” and Matthew Murry at 24’1” for 11th.

George Wythe’s Anastasia Kapranos placed second in girls shot put with a heave of 25’1 ½” with Sydney Leonard in fifth at 24’4’ and cadence Deane in 10th at 20’2”. Fort Chiswell’s Kaylee Ward placed third at 24’6’ with Rose Hill in sixth at 22’1 ½” and Carissa Smith seventh at 22’8¼”.

With only four participants in boys triple jump, Fort Chiswell had Trey Tomlinson as the winner at 40’0”. Layton Kennedy placed second at 37’3” followed by Jackson Waller at 32’4” and Kenton Sutphin in fourth at 28’6”.

For girls triple jump, the Pioneers’ Katie Alderman was the victor at 32’7” followed by Aurora Haywood at 30’9” and Elissa Viars at 30’4”. For the Maroons, haley Faulkner placed fifth at 30’0” and Candela Garrido was fifth at 29’7”.

Aurora Haywood of Fort Chiswell won the girls 100m hurdles in 20.5 seconds. George Wythe’s Candela Garrido was right on her heels at 20.7 and fellow Maroon Cadence Deane was third at 28.0.

For boys long jump competition, Fort Chiswell’s Trey Tomlinson picked up another win at 19’5½”. Teammates Layton Kennedy was second at 18’7½”, Luke Viars placed third at 17’½’, Kenton Sutphin was fifth at 14’9”, and jackson Waller sixth at 14’8”.

In girls long jump, the Maroons’ Haley Faulkner was the winner at 15’6½’ with teammates Stella Ward placing in seventh at 13’9”, Candela Garrido eighth at 13’5”, Alyssa Spangler ninth at 13’3½”, and Ava Ferguson in 11th at 12’6½”. For the Pioneers, Katie Alderman placed second at 15’ ½” with Aurora Haywood in third at 15’0”, Carmen Brown in fourth at 14’11”, and Elissa Viars in sixth at 14’1”. For Bland County, the Bears’ Jayla Morgan placed 10th at 12’9”.

In high jump, Fort Chiswell won both events with Trey Tomlinson first in boys at 5’8” and Katie Alderman winning girls at 4’6”. Teammates Elissa Viars was fourth at 4’4” and Aurora Haywood was fifth at 4’2”. For the Maroons, Haley Faulkner placed second at 4’6” with Stella Ward third, also at 4’6”, and Sydney Leonard sixth at 4’0”.

Fort Chiswell’s Katie Alderman won the girls 300m hurdles in 54.8 seconds. George Wythe’s Cadence Deane came in second with a time of 1:09.6.

Relay competition saw Fort Chiswell win the 4x100m relay in 49.0 seconds with George Wythe’s girls winning their event in 53.5 seconds. Fort Chiswell placed second at 55.9 followed by the Maroons’ B runners at 1:03.5. Fort Chiswell also picked up the Pioneer Power relay at 1:02.8.