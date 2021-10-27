 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bluefield - $899,000

One of a Kind Contemporary home is All That and Much Much More! Updates galore! Privacy Over 10 Acres! 4 Bedrooms 4.5 Baths. Freshly painted. Plentiful windows with mountain views! Updated Kitchen w newer appliances. Cathedral ceilings! Owners retreat on main level tray ceiling w spa type bath and walk-in closets. Beautiful spiral stairs! Lower Level features double-sided fireplace, rec room w bar, full bath storage and large theatre room!

