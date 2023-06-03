The Department of Historic Resources (DHR) has launched a new website, which aligns with its mission to foster, encourage, and support the stewardship of Virginia’s historic architectural, archaeological, and cultural resources. The redesigned website provides users with the tools to learn about the state’s historic resources and perform research to identify and document new resources for preservation efforts.

“Given that our website is our primary communication and education tool, DHR has long wished for a more effective and user-friendly web presence,” said Julie Langan, DHR director and Virginia’s State Historic Preservation Officer. “Attaining this goal is a milestone for the agency, the result of which will be easier access to information and an overall better experience for the public.”

The new website allows users to easily find information and access DHR’s programs and services, which are now organized into two main categories, Research & Identify and Preserve & Protect. Each program webpage contains essential details about the program or service, an option to contact DHR staff, FAQs, and important links to project guidelines, application forms, manuals, and additional materials related to the program or service.

To further streamline the historic preservation process, the new website offers a separate section where users can find and download any forms they are required to complete as part of the application process for select programs and services.

In addition to the updates mentioned above, the following features on the new DHR website also help simplify the preservation process, making content easier to navigate and more readily available:

Search filters in the Historic Registers program webpage that let users sort through properties listed in the Virginia Landmarks Register (VLR) by location, areas of significance, and DHR identification number.

A News section where users can find recent press releases and read the latest articles published by DHR staff.

A webpage that utilizes an interactive map to help users identify and contact their nearest DHR regional office for assistance on projects and research. DHR has three regional preservation offices in Virginia. They are located in Stephens City (Northern Region), Salem (Western Region), and the City of Richmond (Eastern Region).

A free and frequently updated Trades and Consultants Directory for property owners, local governments, and state and federal sponsors in Virginia that are seeking the assistance of individuals and professional firms with expertise in historic preservation. Please note that the directory is not an endorsement by DHR or a demonstration of professional competence. The directory is not an “approved” list, and it is the responsibility of property owners to determine the suitability of the trade/service providers they choose to hire.

An intuitive Board’s page where users can receive updates on public meetings, information about the Board of Historic Resources and the State Review Board and their members, as well as forthcoming Boards activities and programming.

Visit the new website at https://www.dhr.virginia.gov/.