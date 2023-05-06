It has been quite a winter and early spring. From learning my right foot was indeed broken to discovering a tumor in the broken navicular bone to the relief of determining the tumor was benign to extensive foot surgery and fusing of the bones between my ankle and metatarsals to weeks in a splint, then a cast, then a boot… I am confident when I say this: I do not do disabled very well.

I am also confident that I had a bunch of friends praying for my recovery and that each was felt and appreciated. I also learned that with patience and practice, I could learn to live and be productive under just about any physical condition. It just takes time and the right adaptive equipment.

That equipment isn’t foolproof… especially if you do something foolish with it! I turned my trusty knee scooter over twice — once pre-surgery and once post. Still, where there is a need, there is help.

We are fortunate in Virginia to have the services of AgriAbility at our disposal. AgrAbility is a consumer-driven USDA-funded program that provides vital education, assistance, and support to farmers and ranchers with disabilities.

Through the combined dedication and expertise of the Cooperative Extension System and nonprofit disability organizations, AgrAbility helps thousands of determined individuals overcome the barriers to continuing their chosen professions in agriculture.

AgrAbility received its first federal funding in 1991 and was implemented as recommended in the 1990 Farm Bill. Each year, competitive projects have been awarded to Cooperative Extension Services that have joined with nonprofit disability organizations to educate and assist agricultural workers with disabilities and their families. In addition to the state project grants, one national grant provides additional support for a national AgrAbility project involving Purdue University and Goodwill Industries. These national partners joined to provide technical assistance and professional training for the state projects and to produce resource materials and conduct information dissemination activities related to the project.

The activities of the AgrAbility program demonstrate the ability of extension services to respond to local needs and make a difference through collaborative partnerships. Perhaps most importantly, they illustrate how much we can collectively benefit by providing opportunities, expanding boundaries, and making it possible for people to hope.

AgrAbility program services are provided through state projects and the National AgrAbility Project at Purdue University. Farmers, ranchers, farm workers, or their family members who are engaged in farm-related occupations and who have disabilities may contact their state AgrAbility director or the website for information on what services are available.

The contact for Virginia is Garland Mason at Virginia Tech. She is the state coordinator for Agri-Ability in the Department of Agriculture Leadership and Community Development. She is very helpful and will come out, visit your farm and evaluate what help you might need to get back on your feet, literally.

You can receive help with the purchase of specialized hand tools, control modifications for tractors, lawn care equipment, and your personal vehicle (with approval of DMV). You can also find equipment to help you simply be mobile in and around the farm. You can find everything from a wheelchair on tracks to a mounted lift to get you up in your tractor cab.

The bottom line is you do not have to give up. The best therapy is an active mind and positive thoughts. If you need assistance, reach out to Garland or me today!

