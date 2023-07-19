Roanoke-based storytelling collective Hoot and Holler is bringing its stimulating live stage show to the 22nd annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion this September for a storytelling hoedown — and for anyone who has a great festival story to share, they want to amplify those stories at the event. Submissions for most unforgettable festival moments, hilarious mishaps, or heartwarming encounters are now being accepted.

“We are seeking passionate storytellers to join us in celebrating the magic and mayhem of music festivals,” said Hoot and Holler founder Lee Hunsaker. “If you have a captivating tale from the realm of music festivals, we want to hear from you!”

Hoot and Holler is seeking stories that evoke the spirit of music, capturing its transformative power and the indelible memories it creates. A person’s story could inspire, entertain, or resonate with others who have shared similar experiences.

To be considered as a Hoot and Holler storyteller at Bristol Rhythm, potential candidates are asked to submit a summarized version of their festival-themed story, highlighting the key moments and all the details, including what compels them to share the story.

Selected storytellers will have the opportunity to tell them at Bristol Rhythm and connect with a community of music and storytelling enthusiasts.

For chosen stories, their tellers will be coached and supported in order to shape it into the best six to eight-minute version, ready to share at Bristol Rhythm during Hoot and Holler’s Sunday set on Sept. 10. Chosen storytellers will be gifted a weekend pass to the festival.

Submit festival stories to hootlee540@gmail.com. The deadline for submissions is Aug. 25.

Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion will be held on State Street in downtown Bristol, Tennessee-Virginia, Sept. 8-10. For lineup, passes, and more information, visit BristolRhythm.com.