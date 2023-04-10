Jobless rates across this region fell during February.

The Virginia Employment Commission released those numbers this week.

According to the VEC, Bland County saw its jobless rate decline from 3.3% in January to 2.8% in February. The rate also came in at 2.8% in February 2022.

In Smyth County, the percentage of unemployed fell from 3.8% in January to 3.4% in February. In February 2022, the rate came in at 3%.

In Tazewell County, the jobless rate for February was 4.4% compared to 4.8% in January. A year ago, the percentage was also 4.4%.

In Wythe County, the percent of unemployed residents fell from 3.5% to 3% between January and February. In February 2022, the jobless rate was 3.1%.

In Washington County, from January to February, the percentage changed from 3.4% to 3%. A year ago, the county’s rate was 2.8%.