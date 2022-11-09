Appalachian Spirit Gallery to hold monthly ArtWalk this Friday

The Appalachian Spirit Gallery will celebrate its monthly ArtWalk this Friday featuring 4 Stitches & Giggles Embroidery and music by Morrison and Perkins.

November’s ArtWalk will showcase embroidery of Keith and Melanie Holm, who began offering embroidered items in 2017 after their retirement to Shady Valley, Tennessee, in 2015. In 2018, they held their first event at Trail Days in Damascus, which opened other opportunities.

According to a news release from the gallery, the Holms limit their events to eight a year in Tennessee and Virginia and are grateful for retailers who carried their products during the slow COVID years.

The Holms are excited to interact at their events once again.

“The people we have met and the wonderful stories that they have shared with us have made this a business we love,” Melanie Holm said.

Serenading event goers will be local duo Adrienne Morrison and Stacey Perkins, of Morrison and Perkins, who have been entertaining audiences with a diverse mix of music for the last several years.

“Whether it’s Steve Earle’s ‘Copperhead Road’ or Sugarland’s ‘Why Don’t You Stay,’ expect a fun night of music with this amazing female duo,” the release says.

The concert is sponsored by the Bank of Marion.

The nonprofit gallery’s effort to showcase artists and feature local musicians living within a 30-mile radius of Marion, the ArtWalk is held the second Friday of each month in the months of May through December.

Other work on display by gallery members during November include paintings, photography, jewelry, marquetry, pottery, quilts and fabric art, weaving, felted works and stained glass. Handmade cards, bookmarks and stationery will also be on sale.

The Appalachian Spirit Gallery will kick off its ArtWalk at 5 p.m.