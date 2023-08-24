Happy birthday to Phyllis Ashworth and Josh Crigger on Aug. 27; Jeremiah Weaver on Aug. 29; and Donnie Courtney on Sept. 2.

Happy anniversary to Bill and Rita Dixon on Aug. 28, and Todd and Beth Bradberry on Sept. 1.

The Rev. Paige Wimberly’s message on Sunday morning at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist was “Inviting the Outcast” taken from Matthew 9:9-13. The choir did a special song.

Sunday, Aug. 27, is Faith Promise Sunday. Bible study is on Tuesdays at 9:45 a.m., and choir practice is on Wednesdays at 6 p.m.

Remember the church picnic sponsored by the United Women of Faith will be on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Rural Retreat Lake. More details next week.

First Sunday lunch will be on Sept. 3 right after the worship service.

Mt. Pleasant UMC will have a yard sale (in church basement) on Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16, from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be some reduced items from our last sale and lots of just received items for a good variety for shoppers.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Jerry Chase and Chase Shanklin.

Ruby Cassell and I had lunch together on Tuesday. This was for my birthday (in March). We enjoyed our meal and our time together.

Quote: “Taxation is based on supply and demand – the government demands and we supply.”

Bible verse: “You alone are the Lord. You made the skies and the heavens and all the stars. You made the earth and the seas and everything in them. You preserve them all, and the angels of heaven worship you.” Nehemiah 9:6 (NLT).

