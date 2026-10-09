Data center, sales tax addressed at meetings Oct 9, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Wythe County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a pre-treatment ordinance during a Sept. 22 public hearing.kAmr@F?EJ p5>:?:DEC2E@C $E6A96? q62C D2:5 E96 DE2E6 C6BF6DE65 C6G:D:@?D E@ E96 6I:DE:?8 @C5:?2?46 E@ 2=:8? H:E9 DE2E6 2?5 7656C2= 36DE\>2?286>6?E AC24E:46D] %96 C6G:D65 @C5:?2?46 H:== C6EFC? E@ E96 ':C8:?:2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 t?G:C@?>6?E2= "F2=:EJ 7@C C6G:6H]k^AmkAmsFC:?8 E96 962C:?8[ p?5J z68=6J BF6DE:@?65 E96 AC@A@D65 52E2 46?E6C’D 4@?E:?86?4J A=2?D 7@C 7@C6G6C 496>:42=D FD65 :? :ED 4=@D65\=@@A 4@@=:?8 DJDE6>] q62C D2:5 @?=J A@E23=6 H2E6C H@F=5 6?E6C 2?5 =62G6 E96 724:=:EJ 2?5 E92E H2E6C FD65 :? E96 4@@=:?8 DJDE6> H@F=5 ?@E 4@??64E E@ E96 4@F?EJ’D 5:D492C86 DJDE6>]k^Am People are also reading… Virginia Tech football falls to Pitt on missed field goal Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat 1 killed, 4 injured in crash involving Abingdon school bus after football game Saltville museum to celebrate opening of American Revolution exhibit this Sunday Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Virginia football blown out in nightmarish loss at Florida State Tagged and Sent Out: Citizen scientists at Hungry Mother release monarchs Goodwill opening Tazewell store Naming ceremony: Bland County Sheriff's Office's new K9's name honors partnership Pitt hopes it earned respect with win at Virginia Tech, but QB reportedly has torn ACL Access to Beauty: VDOT celebrates Elk Garden trailhead parking improvements Grants closing Richlands store Wiring the world: Saltville company continues innovation legacy David Hoffmann: A better chorus for the communities we serve kAmt2C=:6C :? E96 >66E:?8[ E96 AC@A@D65 52E2 46?E6C 2E !C@8C6DD !2C< 5@>:?2E65 4@>>6?ED 5FC:?8 4:E:K6?D E:>6] #2?5J w2>>[ 2 42?5:52E6 7@C (JE96G:==6 %@H? r@F?4:=[ FC865 DFA6CG:D@CD E@ 4=2C:7J 9@H C6G6?F6 7C@> E96 46?E6C 4@F=5 DFAA@CE D49@@=D 2?5 62D6 E2I 3FC56?D]k^AmkAm“v:G6 A6@A=6 ?F>36CD E96J 42? F?56CDE2?5 2?5 ECFDE[” w2>> D2:5]k^AmkAmx? @E96C 3FD:?6DD[ s6AFEJ r@F?EJ p5>:?:DEC2E@C |2EE w2?<:?D D2:5 (JE96 r@F?EJ H2D @?6 @7 EH@ =@42=:E:6D :? E96 DE2E6 D6=64E65 E@ 255 2 >6?E2= 962=E9 AC24E:E:@?6C :? E96 5:DA2E49 46?E6C] %96 A@D:E:@?[ A2CE @7 2 DE2E6\7F?565 A:=@E AC@;64E[ :D :?E6?565 E@ 2DD:DE 42==6CD :? >6?E2= 962=E9 4C:D6D 2?5 C676C E96> E@ DA64:2=:K65 D6CG:46D H96? ?66565] w2?<:?D D2:5 E96 AC24E:E:@?6C H@F=5 36 6>A=@J65 3J |@F?E #@86CD 2?5 2DD:8?65 E@ E96 5:DA2E49 46?E6C]k^Am kAmp7E6C C646DD:?8 E@ $6AE] ag[ E96 3@2C5 96=5 2 ;@:?E >66E:?8 H:E9 E96 !=2??:?8 r@>>:DD:@?] w2?<:?D AC6D6?E65 2 AC@A@D65 D4965F=6 7@C K@?:?8 962C:?8Di 2 !=2??:?8 r@>>:DD:@? AF3=:4 962C:?8 ~4E] ae 7@==@H65 3J 2 G@E6 }@G] a[ E96? 2 q@2C5 @7 $FA6CG:D@CD AF3=:4 962C:?8 s64] b 2?5 2 G@E6 s64] g]k^AmkAm~? $6AE] ah[ 5FC:?8 2 ;@:?E >66E:?8 H:E9 E96 $49@@= q@2C5[ $FA6C:?E6?56?E sC] #FDD6== $EC66E E@=5 DFA6CG:D@CD E92E D49@@= 56D:8?D 2C6 ?62C=J 4@>A=6E6 2?5 C625J E@ 25G2?46 BF:4<=J :7 E96 `T D2=6D E2I C676C6?5F> A2DD6D }@G] b] $EC66E 5:DA=2J65 7=@@C A=2?D 7@C #:492C5 w6?CJ $4@EE yC] t=6>6?E2CJ $49@@= 2?5 D2:5 E96 AC@;64E D9@F=5 36 C625J E@ 3:5 3J |2J]k^Am kAmq62C C6G:6H65 E96 4@F?EJ’D 3F586E 2?5 563E 7C@> a_ab E@ E96 AC6D6?E[ ?@E:?8 E92E =@42= D49@@= 7F?5:?8 C@D6 7C@> S`e]h >:==:@? E@ Sa` >:==:@?[ 2? 2G6C286 2??F2= :?4C62D6 @7 S` >:==:@? E@ S`]a >:==:@?] w6 D2:5 A2DD286 @7 E96 D2=6D E2I H@F=5 D64FC6 7F?5:?8] u2:=FC6 H@F=5 C6BF:C6 2 C62= 6DE2E6 E2I :?4C62D6 2?5 56=2J E96 AC@;64E 3J D6G6C2= J62CD]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Virginia Tech football falls to Pitt on missed field goal Wide left. Barely. Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat The Saltville Town Council was divided over who they should appoint to fill the seat left open by Councilman R.B. Henderson’s August death. 1 killed, 4 injured in crash involving Abingdon school bus after football game One person was killed and four people aboard an Abingdon High School bus were treated for minor injuries following a head-on collision Friday … Saltville museum to celebrate opening of American Revolution exhibit this Sunday How did Southwest Virginia help shape the American Revolution? Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum School Board member Ben Adams was the first person to call out the discrepancy.