Man facing intoxication, abduction charges Staff reports Jun 15, 2026 16 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Saturday morning call about a disturbance at Northwinds Apartments on North 4th Street ended with an arrest and charges.kAm%96 (JE96G:==6 !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E C6A@CE65 E92E 2 42==6C 4@?E24E65 E96 (!s 23@FE H92E H2D 36=:6G65 E@ 92G6 366? 2? :?E@I:42E65 >2=6 24E:?8 288C6DD:G6=J @? E96 }@CE9H:?5D A=2J8C@F?5]k^AmkAm(9:=6 ~77:46C y]t] ~8=6D3J H2D D62C49:?8 E96 2C62[ 5:DA2E49 C6A@CE65 E92E 2 D64@?5 42== 925 4@>6 7C@> E96 D2>6 =@42E:@?[ E9:D @?6 C682C5:?8 2? 2EE6>AE65 49:=5 235F4E:@?]k^AmkAmp C6D:56?E >6E ~8=6D3J 2?5 D2:5 2 >2=6 925 2AAC@24965 9:D c\J62C\@=5 52F89E6C @? E96 A=2J8C@F?5[ 8C23365 96C 3J E96 92?5 2?5 DE2CE65 E@ H2=< 2H2J H:E9 96C] %96 72E96C :?E6CG6?65 2?5 E96 >2=6 7=65 E@H2C5 2 ?62C3J EC66 =:?6 27E6C 2 3C:67 A9JD:42= 2?5 G6C32= 2=E6C42E:@?]k^Am People are also reading… Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Mount Rogers Community Services makes case for its funding requests 'The Coolest Hometown': Actors, stage crew sought to support new play about Marion Commonwealth's Attorney's Office to host church security training for Smyth County Three-star cornerback Dozier commits to Virginia Tech Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School Record $75 million gift to benefit Virginia Tech athletics, Honors College Smyth's Octagon House enters new chapter with donation of original materials US, Iran reach peace deal, signing set for Friday, Pakistan says Inmate 'died in agony' at Western Virginia Regional Jail, lawsuit claims Virginia Quilt Museum announces Stitching Together History: 250 Quilts Commemorating the Commonwealth kAm!@=:46 D2:5 E96 49:=5 DFDE2:?65 2 >:?@C =:A :?;FCJ 5FC:?8 E96 6?4@F?E6C[ 3FE 5:5?’E C6BF:C6 2 EC:A E@ E96 9@DA:E2=]k^AmkAm%96 (JE96G:==6 !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E =2F?4965 2 D62C49 @7 E96 DFCC@F?5:?8 2C62] p7E6C 2 E:A E92E 2 >2=6 >2E49:?8 E96 DFDA64E’D 56D4C:AE:@? H2D H2=:?8 FA 2?5 5@H? 5C:G6H2JD @? w@=DE@? #@25[ A@=:46 =@42E65 E96 >2? 2E 2 4@>>6C4:2= 3FD:?6DD @? w@=DE@? #@25]k^AmkAmr925 s@F8=2D $A6?46 H2D 492C865 H:E9 AF3=:4 :?E@I:42E:@? 2?5 76=@?J 235F4E:@? @7 2 >:?@C] w6 :D 36:?8 96=5 H:E9@FE 3@?5 2E E96 }6H #:G6C '2==6J #68:@?2= y2:= 724:=:EJ] p AC6=:>:?2CJ 962C:?8 :D D4965F=65 7@C pF8] `g]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations A handful of parents were protesting outside the Smyth County Administration building prior to the School Board’s Monday evening meeting. Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award For the second year in a row, a Smyth County high school student has claimed the state title in an art competition. Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Last week, a report was released to the Governor and state legislators that said 13 Virginia rural hospitals are either at “immediate risk of … Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Communities in Smyth and Wythe counties are working to support one of their own who was injured in the line of duty. Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Smyth County has not received a single application from a data center wanting to locate in the community.