Smyth students earn art awards

Local school board members said they were treated to an impressive display of creativity and faced some tough decisions in selecting the 2022 winners in the Virginia School Boards Association’s Southwest Regional Art Contest held on April 28.

Student art from the elementary, middle, and high school levels represented each school division in the competition, which was judged virtually by a panel of judges before the meeting of school board members from across the region.

Smyth County students placed third in every division of the contest. They are: 3rd place Elementary School, Zoey Sykes of Saltville Elementary; 3rd place Middle School, Maddy Rangel of Northwood Middle; and 3rd place High School, Ava Tuell of Northwood High.

The VSBA Regional Art Contest was started in 1989 to promote the artistic talents of Virginia’s public school students.

For each of the nine VSBA regions, a winner is chosen for the elementary, middle, and high school levels.

The winning art has traditionally been framed and displayed in the offices of the VSBA in Charlottesville and the Richmond offices of the State Superintendent of Public Instruction. However, this year, because the contest was completely virtual, the winning artwork will be featured on the VSBA website and spotlighted during the VSBA Annual Convention, as well as featured in VSBA publications throughout the year.