Rural Retreat Library recently launched an outdoor community food pantry.

The pantry, located on the library premises, will be accessible to anyone in need of food assistance.

The outdoor pantry is stocked with non-perishable food items such as canned goods, pasta, rice and cereals. The pantry is open 24/7. The library's initiative comes as a response to the growing need for food assistance in the community.

The new pantry aims to provide an accessible and dignified way for community members to access food support.

We are pleased to work with the Interact Club. They have done a wonderful job of planning and installing an Outdoor Community Food Pantry at the Rural Retreat Library,” Wythe-Grayson Regional Library Director Mary Thomas said. “The pantry has the potential of providing access to food and a sustaining benefit to anyone in need.”

The initiative was aided by the Interact Club, while Jeff Copenhaver of the school’s agriculture department, along with ag students at the high school, installed it.