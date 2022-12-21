Fort Chiswell whips Northwood

Kara King ruled with 30 points as host Fort Chiswell flattened the Panthers in the first round of the Danny Jonas Memorial Christmas Tournament.

The Pioneers hung an 80-7 loss on the Panthers.

The Pioneers raced out to a 31-1 lead after one quarter. Blair Jackson added 19 points.

Olivia Briggs led Northwood with four points.

Tigers wallop Rebels

Gavin Whitt and Jaylon Hart scored 12 points apiece to lead a balanced scoring attack as Honaker powered past Patrick Henry, 73-54.

Avery Musick and Max Boyd added 10 points each for the Tigers, who closed the first half on a 24-5 run.

Jake Hall had another stellar performance for PH with 25 points.

Warriors roll to win over Tazewell

Zac Hall scored 22 points and the Chilhowie Warriors rolled to an 88-53 non-district boys basketball win over the visiting Tazewell Bulldogs on Monday night.

Chilhowie (4-1) led 54-30 at halftime against a team they edged 74-71 back on Dec. 2.

Aidan Bartuski (19 points) and Will Goodwin (18 points) also scored in double digits. The Warriors drained 13 3-pointers.

Senior Gavin Duty led Tazewell with a dozen points.

Castlewood bops PH

Castlewood’s Anna Summers had an impressive double-double – 11 points, 24 rebounds – and that meant trouble for the Patrick Henry Rebels.

The Blue Devils posted a 38-24 win.

Charleigh Hall (11 points, five steals), Bailee Varney (10 points, six rebounds) and Madison Sutherland (10 rebounds) also played well for the Blue Devils.

Rebels scorch Castlewood

Jake Hall went to work inside for the Patrick Henry Rebels once again on Monday night and the results turned out well as the Rebels hammered Castlewood 82-26.

Hall had another strong performance with 22 points in a non-district victory over homestanding Castlewood.

Hamilton Addair (16 points), Dalton Blevins (13 points) and Kolin Gobble (10 points) also scored in double digits. PH closed the first half on a 27-6 run.

Cayden Dishman had 16 of Castlewood’s 26 points.