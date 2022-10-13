DMV offers U.S. Navy license plate

Oct. 13 marked the 247th birthday of the United States Navy. In conjunction with the day, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) reported that it now offers a special license plate honoring those who are currently serving or have served in the United States Navy.

Legislation introduced by Sen. Jennifer Kiggans and signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin authorizes the issuance of a revenue-sharing license plate incorporating the emblem of the U.S. Navy, directing proceeds to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Fund.

“DMV offers a number of license plates honoring our armed forces. We are proud to add the United States Navy as an option to those who are bravely serving or have served our country,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford.

The license plate is available to those actively serving in the Navy, those who have been honorably discharged after at least six months of active duty, or those who have retired from the U.S. Navy. Un-remarried surviving spouses of those eligible may also be issued the plate.

The new license plate is available for an annual fee of $25. After DMV issues 1,000 plates, $15 from each purchase will be paid into the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Fund to support its operations in Virginia.

The license plate can be purchased at any DMV customer service center, DMV Connect, DMV Select office, or online at dmvNOW.com/plates.