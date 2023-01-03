Shelby Valley bests Marion

Riley Phillips and Ethan Sykes scored 18 points each to lead Shelby Valley past Marion on the final day of the PVNB Holiday Classic at UVA Wise.

The Kentucky crew got past Marion 70-53.

Preston Johnson added 14 points and Collier Fuller had 13 for Shelby Valley, which made nine 3-pointers.

Marion was led by Reed Osborne with 19 points and Parker Wolfe and JB Carroll with 11 apiece.

Chilhowie whips UnionZac Hall was a dominant force, collecting 26 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in the Warriors PVNB Holiday Classic seventh place game at UVA Wise.

The Warriors settled Union 55-48.

Hall was 11-for-17 from the field, while Seth Thomas was 9 for 12 to finish with 18 points. Aiden Bartuski added 11 in the win.

Union was led by Reyshawn Anderson, who had 14 points, including four of the Bears’ 10 3-point shots. Five others finished with six points each, including Brayden Wharton and Jace Cochran, who had a pair of 3-pointers apiece.

Marion hammers PioneersElla Moss scored 14 points and Cameron Greer added 10 for the Scarlet Hurricanes in a 54-25 home win over the Pioneers.

Lebanon was paced by Chloe Couch with nine points and eight from Carey Keene.