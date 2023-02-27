Damages have been recovered for workers at a Wytheville window installation company following a U.S. Department of Labor investigation.

According to a press release, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division determined that Window World of Southwest Virginia Inc. in Wytheville paid window installers overtime wages at straight-time rates, and denied workers the required rate of time-and-one-half for hours over 40 in a workweek. The employer also kept inaccurate records of total daily and weekly hours worked. These actions violated the Fair Labor Standards Act.

As a result of the investigation, $5,081 in back wages and $5,081 in liquidated damages were collected for the nine employees.

“Construction industry employers covered under the Fair Labor Standards Act are legally responsible to comply with overtime and recordkeeping requirements. We encourage these employers to contact the Wage and Hour Division to avoid compliance issues,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director John DuMont in Pittsburgh.

