ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Fair Board of Directors announced that the 2020 Washington County Fair will be canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
All fair events will be canceled with the exception of livestock shows, and the board hopes that the fair will return in 2021. For more information, visit www.washcofair.com.
