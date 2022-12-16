OUR VIEW: EMS shortage critical

Communities across Southwest Virginia are banking on the Bristol casino to help fund sorely needed EMS and firefighter positions in response to an ever-increasing number of calls and an ever-decreasing pool of volunteers.

Time will tell whether that’s a winning bet, but it should be noted that the casino in November reported $12.6 million in revenue, which was about a 10.5 percent decline from the October numbers. Still, since opening, the casino is pulling in gross revenue well ahead of the amount forecast, so it stands to reason that the money will be there, at least in some capacity for Southwest Virginia counties.

The trouble in finding first responders, though, is deeper than just an insufficient volunteer pool. Attracting paid workers is proving difficult all over. In July, The Virginia State Police cut back its Abingdon-based MedFlight crew from 24 hours to 8 a.m. to midnight, due to pilot shortages. In West Virginia, shortages have actually idled ambulances.

Addressing the issue is a priority, given that it’s the health of our communities and our loved ones at stake.

The demand for emergency services promises to remain high, though there are likely ways that we can cut back on that, too, including opening more community clinics, working with “frequent fliers” who abuse ambulance services and placing more of an emphasis on wellness and prevention. However, addressing the supply issues is still paramount.

We have some thoughts on how to go about that, each with their own issues and problems.

The first line of defense against our current EMS/firefighter shortage has to be our schools, particularly our higher education facilities.

Years ago, Wytheville Community College was on the leading edge in providing linemen training to a generation of young workers. WCC saw the need and effectively filled the breach, sending trained workers to awaiting, high-paying jobs across the nation.

Similarly colleges ranging from King University and Bluefield University to the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to Emory & Henry College’s School of Nursing and School of Health Sciences recognized the need for health care workers and have been busily training cohorts for several years. Those nurses are now helping ease the shortages that plague the industry and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

Colleges of all stripes should follow the same game plan, recognizing the coming and current need for emergency workers and offer training to fill those gaps.

Localities, for their part, could strengthen the ties by ponying up tuition money in return for years of service guarantees, making the training free for those willing to serve to their communities for a specified stretch of time.

Let’s start with the assumption that our best and brightest aren’t necessarily itching to leave this region in search of greener fields and better days. Let’s give them a reason to stay, and a purpose too.