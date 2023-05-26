Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Six Southwest Virginia localities have formed a regional partnership to pursue grant funding for addiction treatment and recovery needs.

Last week, Carroll County was the final jurisdiction to approve a multiple-locality opioid cooperative agreement. The other partners include Bland, Grayson, Smyth and Wythe counties and the city of Galax in addition to Mount Rogers Community Services.

Speaking before the Wythe County Board of Supervisors earlier this month, Sandy Bryant, executive director of Mount Rogers Community Services, detailed the partnership’s plans. Mount Rogers has applied for $1.2 million, with a requested continuation up to four years, from the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority, a state entity that distributes settlement funds paid to Virginia by prescription opioid manufacturers and distributors.

A portion of the money — $837,062 – would be used for recovery housing development and operations.

Bryant told Wythe supervisors that the board is looking for appropriate places to locate men’s and women’s housing for those addressing opioid use disorder. She said that they don’t want the housing to be in isolated areas or in known drug-infested areas.

The money would be used to only serve residents from the counties signing on to the cooperative agreement, but even that would be prorated, she said. Bryant pointed out that Mount Rogers serves more people in Smyth and Wythe than the other localities.

Smyth County will serve as the fiscal agent of the partnership.

Smyth County Administrator Shawn Utt said that decision stemmed from location. The Mount Rogers Community Services department that is taking the project lead is based in Marion. As well, he said, Mount Rogers is also working with the Appalachian Center for Hope, which is a planned residential drug treatment center being developed on the campus of the Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Marion and is expected to serve the region.

Speaking in favor of the project at the Wythe supervisors meeting, Andy Kegley, executive director of HOPE Inc., pointed to the dearth of housing options and to the need. He said since August of last year, his agency has had to turn away 292 people seeking shelter – 279 of them, he said, were from Wythe County. He told the supervisors that if you don’t have a recovery home for people, people will be on the streets, everywhere, using.

“I think it will help the community at large,” Kegley said.

Wythe Supervisor Rolland Cook said residents are often concerned about these types of houses coming to their neighborhoods. Trying to calm fears, Bryant said that those in recovery homes work. She added that it’s not a place with 20 people in it.

Bryant said that people in neighborhoods where recovery houses are located are often pleased.

Board Chairman Brian Vaught, however, took issue with the lack of communication, pointing out that the supervisors have been getting complaint calls about a halfway house operating in the county, serving several dozen folks. He said he knows that facility isn’t run by Mount Rogers, but that it has put county officials on alert, particularly since there are no zoning regulations in Wythe County.

“We have meetings twice a month, Miss Bryant,” Vaught said. “You could have brought this to us anytime.”

Ryan Lawson admitted the whole issue is difficult and real, but reiterated that she has been getting calls about the halfway house for the past month.

“As long as we have communication,” Lawson said, “I can explain it to people who are upset in my area.”

Utt expressed the belief that the partnership is a good opportunity to battle addiction and the stigma of addiction. “Everybody deserves a second chance,” he said, and this effort may help provide that opportunity.

Utt noted that the group should learn about the funding in the next month or so.