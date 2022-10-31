WORDS TO THE WISE: More grace for the humble

James 4:4-6

In last week’s article James tells us that sinful passions are the reason for wars and conflict -- not only on a global scale but on a local one as well.

In our text mentioned above he tells us of another conflict that will put us at odds with God. I don’t think I want God to be my enemy, but when we are friends with the world that is what happens. When we allow our sinful passions to make friends with the world then we are being unfaithful to God.

James wants us to remember that the human spirit is prone to envy and jealousy. Humans desire to be known, affirmed, seen, and to possess things. The world will always tell us that we need their product. Television commercials make us feel that we need whatever they are advertising. When we see our neighbors getting things, we need to be careful and not let the envy bug bite us. Envy and jealousy are the root of many conflicts both globally and locally. When the envy drives us to seek friendship with the world to fulfill some sinful passion, the Bible says that makes us God’s enemy.

The remedy for this is found in verse six. God gives more grace. We may at times find ourselves failing in this area of envy and jealousy. We fail to be faithful to God as we should. However, God will give grace to the man or woman who humbles themselves. If we are proud and see no need to repent when we know we have done wrong then God will resist us. I don’t think we really want God against us.

I am thankful for the “more” grace of God. It’s available for the humble of heart.

If you are not a Christian here are the ABCs to salvation:

Admit you are a sinner in need of a Savior.

Believe that Jesus died for you and rose again from the dead.

Confess your sins to God, ask Him to forgive you, and then commit your life to following Him.