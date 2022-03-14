3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $380,000

Take a look at this gorgeous Cape Cod home located 1 mile from the Town of Wytheville limits. This 8.63 acre property has some amazing views and an abundance of wildlife surrounding it. Inside you will find 2,772 finished sq ft including 3 large sized bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. On the main level you will find a large open living room that flows into the dining room and kitchen area. Down the hall is a guest bathroom which includes the laundry area and at the end of the hall is the master bedroom/bathroom suite. Upstairs you will find 2 large bedrooms and an area perfect for kids to play or for relaxing and watching tv. In the finished basement you will find a full bathroom and a large den area w/ nice stone fireplace and custom pine woodwork/bookshelves built-in. Do not miss the views that this covered front porch has to offer. Please call and schedule your appointment today!