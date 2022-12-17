Only salvation will bring change

It is past time to wake up if the Church is going to have an impact on our world today.

Last night I listened to a couple messages from Johnathan Kaun and Morris Murillo. It was refreshing to find two men who were willing to stand and sound the alarm as to what is happening in today’s Christian world. Johnathan Kaun was asked if he could see a great revival coming to America.

His answer: “The Church is marching away from God, not towards him.”

It is true that overall, there is a decline in Christian church attendance, but it is wrong to blame the Church. The Church is the source of real truth and only that truth can lead souls to salvation. Salvation means a definite change. When you are in pain you look for it to stop, not just slow down. When you are lost, you hope to be found, not just located. You want a total change in your situation, not a partial one.

The biggest issue with the Church of today is that the Holy Spirit is not as active as he was appointed to be. We know this because the miracle working power of Christ is rarely if ever seen operating in the midst of believers anymore. Miracles and mighty works were a promise from Christ to the Church. Christ used them to draw people to become believers and become part of the body of Christ. That same power he promised to the Church of today for the very same reasons. People are not going to go where nothing is going on. What should be going on is the preaching of the truth and the works of the Holy Spirit. (Please read 1 Corinthians 12:1-11.)

The problem is that people want religion but not change. You can have all the religion you can handle but only salvation will make the change happen. I am afraid that many shall be lost on the playground of Christianity compromise.

Isaiah 29:13-15 Wherefore the Lord said, Forasmuch as this people draw near me with their mouth, and with their lips do honor me, but have removed their heart far from me, and their fear toward me is taught by the precept of men: Therefore, behold, I will proceed to do a marvelous work among this people, even a marvelous work and a wonder: for the wisdom of their wise men shall perish, and the understanding of their prudent men shall be hid. Woe unto them that seek deep to hide their counsel from the LORD, and their works are in the dark, and they say, Who seeth us? and who knoweth us?

Matthew 15:8 This people draweth nigh unto me with their mouth, and honoreth me with their lips; but their heart is far from me.

Church is not the problem but what is going on inside is the problem. Pastors have replaced the truth with a sugar-coated, spoon-fed, acceptable Gospel-related message — a message that has not the power to invoke the presence of the Holy Spirit to bring the necessary conviction to get saved but enough to join the religious club.

Proverbs 16:25 There is a way that seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.

Proverbs 14:25 A true witness delivereth souls: but a deceitful witness speaketh lies.

This morning I read an article about alternative churches. It really upset me. When men cannot yield to the will of God, they always seek to find an alternative — one that they set the standards for (which usually means none at all) so they can feel comfortable. They only way they can do that is to not recognize the need to change. Their comfort will let them slide right into hell. The sad part is that they have so desensitized themselves to the voice of the Spirit that they no longer hear the heart cry of God to “Come unto me all ye that are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”

Read II Timothy 3:1-9. It will tell us where the world is standing right now. Now we have a choice. You and I can head this word and become part of the solution by allowing the Holy Spirit to work through us or we can continue as we are and watch as the road to hell gets even more crowded. For the sake of our family and friends, let us seek to once again see our churches become full of the ministry of the Holy Spirit.