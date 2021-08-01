4 Bedroom Home in Speedwell - $65,000

The home was built in 1900 and has been in the same family since it was built. The home has been passed down for generations. The home offers plenty of room for a growing family or those that just love the feel of an older farmhouse. It has 3 bedrooms and a possible 4th bedroom with one of the bedrooms and bath located on the first level. There are two older stoves which I would venture to say heated the home as well as provided a place to prepare the meals, althoughit has a range/oven as well. The home could be heated by the wood stove other heat source is unknown. The is located in the heart of Speedwell on a really nice .75 acre lot that also has some older outbuildings/garage. With some work and TLC this could be a nice home again in a popular area of Speedwell The home is being sold "AS IS" with no repairs!! Home Inspection would be for information purposes only. Some personal items may be removed from the home prior to closing and all other items will remain with the home.