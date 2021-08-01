The home was built in 1900 and has been in the same family since it was built. The home has been passed down for generations. The home offers plenty of room for a growing family or those that just love the feel of an older farmhouse. It has 3 bedrooms and a possible 4th bedroom with one of the bedrooms and bath located on the first level. There are two older stoves which I would venture to say heated the home as well as provided a place to prepare the meals, althoughit has a range/oven as well. The home could be heated by the wood stove other heat source is unknown. The is located in the heart of Speedwell on a really nice .75 acre lot that also has some older outbuildings/garage. With some work and TLC this could be a nice home again in a popular area of Speedwell The home is being sold "AS IS" with no repairs!! Home Inspection would be for information purposes only. Some personal items may be removed from the home prior to closing and all other items will remain with the home.
4 Bedroom Home in Speedwell - $65,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Maryland man eager to pick his girlfriend up from a Tennessee jail is facing a felony carjacking charge after he forced a juvenile out of he…
In May, friends and family helped Steven and Brandy Dimit plant 250 lbs. of sunflower seeds on the hillside of a Marion farm. These months lat…
WATCH: Smyth school board discusses transgender policies with citizen, addresses critical race theory
- Updated
Smyth County School Board members discussed the school system’s transgender policies with a concerned citizen during its Monday night meeting.…
- Updated
Smyth County Schools will implement a phased approach for the opening of the 2021-22 year regarding the use of face masks and social distancing.
- Updated
Wytheville firefighters were called out at around noon on Thursday to battle a fire at Pallet Recycling & Furniture at 290 West Madison Street.
Tazewell, Va. – A Juvenile and Domestic Relations Judge dismissed charges against a father charged in the suicide death of his daughter July 27.
The Chautauqua Festival returns this week with fewer days, but with just as much fun, food and music as always. Because of the coronavirus pan…
One hundred years ago on the fifth day of the fifth month, Coco Chanel introduced her signature fragrance, Chanel No. 5. The next month, June …
FLOYD — Floyd County Supervisors Tuesday honored retired Circuit Judge Marcus Long by voting 3-2 to rename the county courthouse after him thr…
- Updated
Attendees started arriving for FloydFest on Wednesday, July 21, but the festival really took off on Thursday and continued throughout the week…