We are living in a time of tremendous turmoil and change in America. I’ve been thinking on, “What can I do to be a shining light in my community?” After all, a “FREE” people can’t survive under a republican constitution unless they remain virtuous, morally strong, and VOTE.

The solutions aren’t going to come by some politician after he/she is voted into office. OUR VOICES need to be heard or written to our elected leaders. How? Attend School Board and Board of Supervisors’ meetings. They are open to ALL. Send them an email and show up in person to explain issues.

You’ll find empty chairs of us “every day citizens”—farmers, ex-teachers, parents, Veterans, etc., who are the “backbone” of our great country. Please attend and stay informed.

Our country and community need you! See what you are missing.

Linda Lacy

“Americanism Committee,” Rural Retreat American Legion, Post 229