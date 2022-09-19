 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Smyth students take part in E&H Honor Band Day

E&H Honors Band Day

Students from all three of Smyth County's high schools took part in E&H Honor Band Day.

 SPorter

On Saturday, Sept. 17, the Emory & Henry College Band hosted Honor Band Day for 10th through 12th grades students.

The 2022 Honors Band Day welcomed students from high schools around the region and afar. Students had the privilege of spending the day with the Emory & Henry Band, where they learned music and drill to be part of the football pregame show and other experiences of a college band on game day.

Emory & Henry bands are under the direction of Dr. Matthew Fredrick and assistant director Keith Cotrill.

There were representatives from over 30 high schools and among those students, Smyth County Schools were represented by band students from Chilhowie High School, Marion Senior High School, and Northwood High School.

Reach Stephanie Porter-Nichols at sportern@smythnews.com.

