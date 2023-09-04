Businesses, residents, and motorists are advised that the first bridge superstructure replacement on Walkers Creek Road, located 4.3 miles from state Route 42 and 2.3 miles from Skydusky Road in Bland County is now complete and open to traffic.

Crews will now be moving to the second bridge superstructure replacement on Route 604. Please be advised that Walkers Creek Road in Bland County will be closed due to a bridge superstructure replacement located 3.6 miles from state Route 42 and 3.0 miles from Skydusky Road. The anticipated completion date of this bridge is March 2024.