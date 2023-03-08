Health investigators found that recent reports of serious gastrointestinal illness in Smyth County were due to the highly contagious norovirus. That same virus is circulating in the county’s school system. Susan Hoagland, the school system’s nursing supervisor, said that most notes the schools get from parents explaining a student’s absence don’t specify the illness. However, she said, school nurses can estimate recent numbers. For February, she said, “elementary absences ranged from less than five absences per week to another with 20 absences per week. Middle and high school absences due to ‘stomach virus’… ranged from less than 5 up to 15 in a week.”

Prior to COVID-19, Hoagland said, the “schools reported a weekly count of absences related to a communicable disease to the Mt. Roger’s Health District.” Those diseases could range from strep throat to gastrointestinal illness.

“In one of the last weeks before the pandemic, Smyth County Schools reported 62 cases of GI virus the week of Feb. 28, 2020, with individual school cases ranging from 0 to 15,” Hoagland said.

The nursing supervisor praised the school systems’ custodial staff, saying they “do a great job of maintaining a clean and healthy environment for our students and staff.”

The schools, she said also “continue to promote the importance of frequent hand washing to reduce the risk of spreading any communicable illness.”

Last week, Travis Holt, the environmental health manager for the Mount Rogers Health District, said, “Good hand washing is the key to preventing the spread of norovirus.”