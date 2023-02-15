It is not too early to think about applying to summer youth conservation camp.

The Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts will sponsor its annual Youth Conservation Camp at Virginia Tech on July 9-15. The Evergreen Soil & Water Conservation District is now taking applications from local high schools for students in grades 9-12 who are interested in learning about natural resource conservation. Previous campers are not eligible. Two full scholarships for Smyth County students are available to be applied for through Evergreen SWCD.

The program brings together students for a week of learning about Virginia’s natural resources from conservation professionals and Virginia Tech faculty. Most of the instruction is hands-on and outdoors. Students from all over Virginia attend this camp, which is endorsed by local Soil & Water Conservation Districts. Eligible students (grades 9-12) who are interested may contact their high school’s science or ag department for more information or contact the Evergreen SWCD office at 276-706-3064.

The deadline for Evergreen SWCD to receive applications is March 31to be entered into the selection process. All applications are subject to a selection process.