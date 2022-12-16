Spiller Elementary: a Christmas explosion

Longtime Spiller Elementary School employee Joan Carpenter said it best: it’s a Christmas explosion! Thanks to Spiller teachers, the school has been transformed into a holiday wonderland with nods to everything Christmas: there are elves, Santa, reindeer, snowmen, penguins, peppermints, the Griswald family, an icy metal pole (if you know, you know) and even the Northern Lights.

The decorations are all part of Spiller’s First (and now probably annual) Deck the Halls Contest.

Every hallway at the school comes to life with a theme as five hallways vied for the Best in Show honor:

The kindergarten hall is a winter wonderland with wrapped boxes transformed into snowmen, elves and reindeer.

The first grade hall is a peppermint forest, decked out in red, white and green.

The third-grade hall is about all things Griswold and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation movie, complete with a massive Christmas tree, holiday lights gone wrong and an electrified Santa that looks a lot like special education teacher Jacob Sheets. There are even quotes from the movie, like this one from Cousin Eddie, written beside a drawing of a dog: “This here’s our pride and joy, Snots. We named him that because he’s got this condition.”

On to the fourth-fifth grade hall, a celebration of Christmas movies and the recently opened Millwald Theatre. There’s the Grinch, a concession stand, a nutcracker and everyone’s favorite elf, Will Ferrell. One door, surrounded in lights, shows a boy with his tongue stuck to a metal pole, a tribute to “A Christmas Story.”

The basement is the North Pole with its hallways transformed into various North Pole locales. There’s the visitor center, North Pole Sweet Shop, penguins sliding down a mountain, Santa’s workshop, Santa’s reindeer stables, and North Pole igloos with polar bears, Eskimos and penguins.

And the winner?

Downstairs.

The occupational therapy and physical therapy department came up with the North Pole theme, and fellow teachers got busy.

Art teacher Lindsey Pratt decorated her door and down the stairs for the visitors center. Speech therapist Kara Goforth’s hallway was the sweet shop. Applied behavior analysis therapist Cindy May and Josh Taylor’s hallway showed penguins sliding into ABA therapy.

Music teacher Leslie Mabe and physical education teachers LaMoore Linkous and Matthew Alley’s hallway was Santa’s workshop.

The classroom for Jamie McClure, Tonya Green, Brianne Fowler and Mary Hagee decided their hallway would be Santa’s reindeer stable. Occupational therapists Kayla Shelton and Bethany Ray and physical therapists Wendy Coulhard and Jason Petty turned their hallway into the North Pole with sensory walks for the students.

The sensory walks are stickers placed on the floor with directions on how the students walk: the polar bear crawl, where students put their hands and feet on the polar bear paws and walk like a polar bear; the snowman walk, where students scoot their feet along the snowman path like a snowman scoots; and the penguin waddle, where the students waddle like a penguin along the penguin feet.

“We started immediately staying after work, working on our breaks putting up the hallway decorations,” McClure said. “The teachers down here came together and had a blast decorating. It took us the whole two weeks to get it completed.”

McClure said it was “amazing” watching the students’ excitement seeing the decorations when they came down for PE and music classes.

“So, we just kept adding more and more,” she said. “The students’ excitement was more overwhelming than winning the contest. We are already planning for next year’s contest.”

Spiller Principal Scott Hoagland said there was no doubt that students have enjoyed the Deck the Halls Challenge.

“To see the looks in our students’ eyes as the décor went up and the lights came on has been absolutely priceless,” he said. “Over the course of the 12 (School) Days of December, we have played music for student arrival, participated in Holiday Spirit Days, and stressed the importance of kindness and giving in our Morning Messages and social-emotional learning time. I am proud of the Spiller staff.”

Hoagland said when he and Assistant Principal Ami Scott initially discussed the Deck the Halls contest he thought teachers would put “some cute stuff on the walls.”

“I never imagined it would take off like it did,” he said. “We gave the staff the parameters, and their creativity took over from there. The amount of time, effort, and teamwork that it took for this to happen is awe-inspiring. To me, the best part of this whole experience has been our staff going out of their way to give our students a holiday experience like no other.”

Hoagland said visitors, including parents/guardians, central office staff and public safety officials have been “blown away” by the decorations and building’s festive climate.

So, does Hoagland have a favorite hall?

Oh, no, he said – he knows better than to answer that question.

“I do not have a favorite hall; I have a favorite school and a favorite staff, though! Spiller Elementary School is a unique place that is filled with people who love children and a staff who truly wants to see them excel,” he said. “If we can have a little fun along the way, we will!”

The principal said it’s an honor to provide some holiday cheer and merriment for Spiller students, and plans are already in the works about how next year to tie the Deck the Halls contest in with the PTO’s Breakfast with Santa and the Wythe Arts Council’s Festival of Trees.