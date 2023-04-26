CLASSES AND WORKSHOPS

PLANT-BASED COOKING SCHOOL. On Monday, May 8, at 6:30 p.m., a free plant-based cooking school will be held at the Wytheville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1600 Chapman Road. This year’s theme will be “Let your food be your medicine and your medicine be your food.” This meal’s menu will focus on “Lunch.” Food samples will be available. Some of the recipes may be demonstrated. All are welcome. For more information, please call/text Judy at 276-223-8068 or email wytheSDAcookingclass@yahoo.com.

HELP DESK: On Saturday, May 27, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Wytheville Farmers Market, 210 W. Spring St., the Wythe Bland Master Gardener Association will have a program called "Spring Garden Success." This will be of interest to anyone of any age who is interested in seeing plants and flowers grow successfully. Local Master Gardeners and some soon to be Master Gardeners will answer your questions and will plan to engage and educate the community. They will have props and educational handouts to promote discussions regarding planting/organizing/preparing several types of garden spaces. Bring your questions with you to this event. The event is free. All are welcome to attend.

BECOME A MASTER GARDENER. The Wythe-Bland Region Master Gardener Association is currently holding a class for trainees to learn to become Virginia Volunteer Master Gardeners at Wytheville Community College. Each year’s class runs from approximately Sept. 13 to its graduation around May 2. The classes consist of the training program from Virginia Tech and Virginia Cooperative Extension, research-based information consisting of a combination of online training modules, in-person classes, and in-person labs. Internship consists of completing the training program and 50 hours of volunteer service time. The intern then becomes a Virginia Certified Volunteer Master Gardener. To learn more, email wbrmg.ed.com@gmail.com or contact David Danner by calling or texting 276-223-7773.

CHURCH

GRIEFSHARE. First United Methodist Church in Marion is offering GriefShare support groups weekly on Tuesdays through May 2. Individuals may choose between two sessions: one from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the other from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The group meets in the church conference room accessed via the church office entrance. Individuals may start attending a GriefShare group at any point. Each session is self-contained and doesn’t need to be experienced in sequence. For more information, call 276-783-5194.

NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER. On Thursday, May 4, at noon, Wytheville will observe the National Day of Prayer, always held on the first Thursday in May, in Elizabeth Brown Memorial Park, 250 S. 4th St. Please bring a lawn chair. In case of rain, the free event will be held in the Wytheville Baptist Church, 205 Church St., at the corner of Church and Spring streets. The event will be hosted by the Wythe County Ministerial Association. The Lord’s Prayer will be sung by Thom Moore, while a joint choir will perform special songs. Prayer groups will then be led by local ministers. All are welcome.

FIRST FOOD PANTRY. The First Food Pantry at First United Methodist Church in Marion will distribute food on the fourth Tuesday of each month except in November and December, which are adjusted to allow for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The distribution dates are May 23, June 27, July 25, Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 21, and Dec. 19. The pantry will operate from 1-4 p.m. or until all the food boxes are given out. No income or residency documentation is required.

FOOD CO-OP. The Wytheville SDA Church has started a co-op for the surrounding area. All are welcome to participate. Azure Standard, a natural grocery store on wheels, will be making monthly pre-ordered deliveries of low-cost, non-GMO and organic foods, herbs, and health/beauty products in the area. For more information contact Antoinette at WythevilleNaturalFoodCoop@gmail.com or call 919-763-2381.

HAPPENINGS

MADE WHOLE MARKET. Sunday, May 2, from 1- 3:30 p.m., Echo Valley Road, Wytheville. This indoor market features a food bank, pick-your-price yard sale, fresh bread, tasty food and so much more!!!! Stop in to shop while home improvement experts share tips on preparing your home for times of crisis at 2 p.m.! Text Victoria Diaz at 540-254-5752 for more details.

USED BOOK SALE. On Friday, May 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., in the little red bookshop behind the Wythe County Public Library, 300 E. Monroe St., Wytheville, the well-attended book sales are continuing. All are welcome! Come and browse and take home some good reads!

DERBY DAY. The celebrated Kentucky Derby will be run Saturday, May 6, and the Marion Farmers Market wants to give area residents a place to show off their best Derby Day hats. Participants must wear their hat during the market and judging. Each participant may only enter one hat. The grand prize is a $100 cash prize, along with a $25 gift certificate to the Wooden Pickle, and a one-night stay at the historic General Francis Marion Hotel. The runner-up will receive a $50 cash prize and a $25 gift certificate to the Wooden Pickle.

FISH-O-REE. The free Bill Whitely Memorial Fish-O-Ree will be held May 6 at the well fields in Saltville. Youth may fish from 7-11 a.m. Food, drinks and prizes will be available at 11 a.m. All ages can take part at noon.

OLDER AMERICANS DAY. The 20th annual Older Americans Day will be celebrated on Thursday, May 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Chilhowie’s Riverside Park. Activities will include a hot dog lunch and free door prizes. More than 100 vendors will provide free information on topics such as home health care, Medicare/Medicaid, funeral and monument services, banking, insurance, assisted living, veterans services, and hearing and visual services.

VENDORS SOUGHT. Fairview Farm and Homestead in Abingdon will host its Living History Weekend July 29-30 and is seeking vendors for the event. The weekend will feature historical reenactments, tours of Fairview’s historic cabin featured on the hit TV show “Barnwood Builders,” and vendor shopping. All vendor spaces are 10’x10’ and are $10. Payment will be accepted at the event upon vendor set up. All vendors are welcome. To reserve a vendor space, contact Anna Buchanan at williamsannamarie5@gmail.com.

BINGO. The Smyth County Moose Lodge continues to offer bingo every Friday night at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

MT. PLEASANT MUSEUM. The Mount Pleasant Preservation Society Museum in Marion, which preserves the history and voices of this area’s Black residents, will now open regularly on Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. At 320 South Main St. in Marion, the museum was founded by the late Evelyn Thompson Lawrence, a historian, educator, and community advocate. The museum will be open on Wednesdays for self-guided tours, weather permitting. The museum is also open by appointment by calling Diane Hayes at 276-780-3950.

MEETINGS ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. The Marion group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Use the Court Street (rear) entrance for Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 W. Main St., Marion. For more information, call Fred C. at 276-280-1995 or Russ G. at 276-617-2663.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS. Narcotics Anonymous’ Marion survivors group will meet at 8 p.m. Sundays. Come in the back door at Court Street to Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 W. Main St., Marion. For more information, call Mike F. at 276-646-8462.

SALTVILLE RECOVERY. A Saltville 12-Step Recovery meeting will be held on Mondays at 7 p.m. at Madam Russell United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall, 207 W. Main St.