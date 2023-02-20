Narrows Livestock Auction Market Inc.

Date: February 18, 2023

Total Number of Head: 207

Total Sales: $183,052.46

STOCKER FEEDER CATTLE: Number of Head: 136

STEERS :

200-400 lbs 185.00 to 191.00 AVG: 188.00

401-600 lbs 183.00 to 216.00 AVG: 204.00

601-800 lbs 132.00 to 208.50 AVG: 190.00

BULLS:

200-400 lbs 179.00 to 184.00 AVG: 182.00 401-600 lbs 120.00 to 198.00 AVG: 180.00

601-800 lbs 151.00 to 185.00 AVG: 172.00

HEIFERS:

200- 400 lbs 113.00 to 184.00 AVG: 160.00

401-600 lbs 95.00 to 179.00 AVG: 166.00

601-800 lbs 91.00 to 153.00 AVG: 133.00

801-1399 lbs 89.00 to 143.00 AVG: 104.00

SLAUGHTER CATTLE: Number of Head: 37

COWS: 30.00 to 98.00 AVG: 68.00

BULLS: 86.00 to 106.00 AVG: 96.00

GOATS: Number of Head: 9 Sold by Head 80.00 to 200.00

BABY CALVES SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 4 50.00 to 270.00 AVG: 100.00

COW/CALF PAIRS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Pairs: 1 950.00

BRED COWS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Head: 14 750.00 to 1325.00 AVG: 1000.00

HEIFERS SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 3 600.00 to 925.00 AVG: 850.00

HOGS SOLD BY THE POUND: Number of Head: 1 80.00

Wythe County VA Livestock Auction

Weekly Auction for Thu Feb 16, 2023

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated

Feeder Cattle 215 head

Feeder Steers 70 head

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

300- 400 208.00

400- 500 214.00

500- 600 182.00-183.00

600- 700 161.00-170.00

700- 800 145.00-150.00

800- 900 138.00

900-1000 136.00

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

300- 400 208.00

400- 500 199.00

500- 600 176.00

600- 700 144.00-169.00

700- 800 138.00

Feeder Holstein Steers 30 head

Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3

400- 500 151.00

500- 600 140.00

700- 800 136.50

1000-1100 70.00

Feeder Heifers 75 head

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

200- 300 150.00-170.00

300- 400 157.00-168.00

400- 500 159.00

500- 600 140.00-160.00

600- 700 162.00

700- 800 130.00-141.00

800- 900 128.00-136.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

300- 400 140.00

700- 800 110.00

Feeder Bulls 40 head

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

300- 400 190.00

400- 500 180.00-200.00

500- 600 159.00

600- 700 144.00

700- 800 141.00

800- 900 135.00

900-1000 90.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

300- 400 190.00

400- 500 186.00

Slaughter Cattle 146 head

Slaughter Cows 138 head

Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

850-1200 66.00-73.00

1200-1600 75.00-81.00

Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding

1200-1600 90.00-98.00

Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

800-1200 80.00-85.00

1200-2000 86.00

Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

1200-2000 88.00

Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

750- 850 59.00-67.00

850-1200 60.00-74.00

Slaughter Bulls 8 head

Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

1000-1500 90.00

1500-2500 92.00-101.00

Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

1000-1500 105.00

1500-2500 102.00-105.00

Cows Returned To Farm 18 head

Medium and Large 1, 4-8 years old

1000-1315 1150.00-1425.00 per head

Cows With Calves At Side 9 pair

Medium and Large 1, 4-8 years old with calves 50-400 lbs

1095-1300 1650.00-1875.00 per pair

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated.

Price and grade information is reported by VDACS Livestock Marketing

and disseminated by Virginia Market News Service. While market reports

reflect the majority of cattle at each sale, there are instances

where animals do not fit reporting categories and are not included.

Source: Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786-3947