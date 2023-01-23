Two charged after Bland County high-speed chase

Accused of trying to run over a state trooper and driving the wrong way through the East River Mountain Tunnel, a Florida man is facing a string of felonies after a high-speed chase that ended in Pulaski County. A passenger in the vehicle was also charged.

Adam Lamar Dean, 26, and Tavaris Antwon Wilcox, 27, both of Fort Lauderdale were arraigned on Monday following the Jan. 22 incident that began with an Interstate 77 traffic stop.

In a criminal complaint, Virginia State Police Trooper P.J. Deel said he stopped a 2017 Nissan Rouge for going 85 miles per hour in a 70-mph zone.

“As I was approaching the vehicle to I.D. the driver, he sped off in my direction to hit me with his car,” Deel wrote. “I had to jump left to keep from being ran over.”

Deel said he jumped back into his patrol car and started chasing the Nissan, which went through the northbound crossover at the 50 mile marker and headed south at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

When the Nissan reached the tunnel, it crossed the median and traveled the wrong way through the tunnel “almost causing multiple head-on collisions.”

Deel said the car continued the wrong way on I-77 before exiting onto Little Creek Highway and continuing to drive recklessly. Items were also being thrown from the Nissan during the pursuit.

The chase continued into Pulaski County until the Nissan went up a dead-end street, stopped and Dean, identified as the driver, was taken into custody.

In addition to being charged with attempted murder of a police officer, Dean was charged with attempted manslaughter (six counts), felony eluding police, buying or receiving stolen goods (six counts) and being a fugitive from justice. According to Deel, Dean is wanted in South Carolina on charges of breaking into a fuel tank, financial transaction card fraud and failure to appear in court.

Deel said he found stolen debit cards and other people’s driver’s licenses after the chase.

Wilcox, a passenger in the Nissan, was charged with six counts of buying or receiving stolen goods.

Both men are being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail with preliminary hearings set for April 5 in Bland County General District Court.

According to court records, Dean’s criminal history includes charges of trespassing, marijuana possession, prowling, burglary resisting arrest, robbery, grand theft and more.

Wilcox’s criminal record includes charges of petit theft, burglary, use or forge debit cards, identity theft, financial card fraud and more.

Sex offender

gets new chargeA registered sex offender is facing a new charge following a Jan. 16 traffic stop in Bland.

Daniel Henry Thompson, 42, of Bland was charged with driving while intoxicated on G.B. Kegley Drive.

In a criminal complaint, Deputy T. Ramsey accused Thompson of driving more than quarter mile in the center of both lanes.

Ramsey said Thompson had small bag of marijuana in his pocket and “appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.”

“Mr. Thompson appeared to be under the influence due to heavily dilated pupils, slow and mumbled speech as well as unbalanced standing,” Ramsey wrote. “Mr. Thompson stated that he previously smoked marijuana an hour before I conducted my traffic stop.”

After giving Thompson some field sobriety tests, Ramsey took him into custody and charged him with the misdemeanor.

Unemployed, Thompson is free on a $1,500 bond while awaiting his March 8 trial.

He has prior convictions for drug possession and child pornography possession, which landed him on the Virginia State Police sex offender registry.

W.Va. woman

charged with DUIA West Virginia woman was arrested on Jan. 16 and charged with driving after illegally consuming alcohol following a crash on Eagles Road.

Haylie Marie Elizabeth Rose, 20, of Northfork was also charged with reckless driving and failing to carry or exhibit a license.

In a criminal complaint, Deputy T.C. Sarver said Rose told him “she had been drinking.”

“When she stepped out (of her vehicle), she was unsteady on her feet and I detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage…,” Sarver wrote.

The deputy said Rose refused a preliminary breath test and field sobriety tests. She later took a breathalyzer test and had a blood alcohol level of .16, Sarver said.

Free on bond, Rose has a March 8 trial date set in Bland County General District Court.

County man accused of possessing fentanyl

Joshua Loyd Breedlove, 41, of Bland was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with felony drug possession after an officer reported finding a fentanyl capsule in his jacket pocket after a traffic stop.

Free on bond and with no criminal history, Breedlove has a May 10 preliminary hearing set in Bland County General District Court.

N.C. man charged with public intoxication

David Stephen Hews, 50, of Snow Camp, North Carolina, was charged with public intoxication on Jan. 9 after Deputy T. Ramsey responded to call at the Love’s truck stop about 10 to 15 individuals trying to break into Hews’ truck.

Ramsey said Hews appeared to be “heavily under the influence of narcotics” and “stated that he was now trying to find the purple opossum.”

Tazewell County woman gets DWI

Teresa Pauline Gardner, 58, of North Tazewell was arrested on Jan. 2 and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Deputy T. Ramsey said he saw Gardner’s pickup truck driving in the middle of both lanes on Wilderness Road, so he made a traffic stop.

Ramsey wrote that Gardner “appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.”

“Ms. Gardner appeared to be under the influence of narcotics due to heavily bloodshot and dilated pupils, as well as very slow mumbled and slurred speech,” Ramsey said.

The deputy said Gardner told him she’d smoked marijuana.

Free on bond, her trial date’s been set for Feb. 8.