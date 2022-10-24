Bland County Police & Court Briefs

A North Tazewell resident picked up a felony charge on Oct. 22 following a traffic stop on Interstate 77.

Michael Joseph Branahan, 43, was charged with felony drug possession after a state trooper reported finding suspected methamphetamine inside his pickup.

In a criminal complaint, Trooper J.P. Kirk said he clocked Branahan’s northbound truck at 84 miles per hour in a 70-mph zone.

A check revealed that Branahan was wanted in Prince William County on a petit larceny charge, Kirk wrote.

“Search incident to arrest yielded one silver vial with methamphetamine found in the driver’s side door handle,” the trooper wrote.

Described by a magistrate as “cooperative,” Branahan is being held on a $1,000 bond.

Man charged with larceny

An Elk Creek man was arrested by the Bland County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 22 and charged with firearm larceny.

Roger Craig Bryant, 32, will be arraigned Nov. 9 in Bland County General District Court.

According to Deputy T.C. Sarver, a man reported Aug. 30 that firearms had been stolen from his former residence.

Sarver said he provided the guns’ serial numbers to two Wytheville pawnshops and found that four weapons had been pawned at the shops.

“I obtained the individual information that pawned the firearms from both stores by the receipts which identified the individual as Roger Craig Bryant,” the deputy wrote.

Circuit Court

These were two of the cases heard on Oct. 18.