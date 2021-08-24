Artist brings history of school to life

GRUNDY, VA (AUGUST 24, 2021) -- Walking down the hallways in the Mountain Mission School education building on a summer morning, just weeks before the new academic year opens, the halls themselves are darkened and quiet as students who normally fill them are sleeping in, or off to participate in any number of summer activities.

But while the hallways are empty, the walls carry messages that live on – through Bible passages and the faces of students from the past whom Patti Hertzog captured and painted on those walls. If the walls at Mountain Mission School could talk, they would tell the stories of thousands of students … of sisters Yeabsera and Maedot Teweldemedhin; of Abiyan Tesfaye and his concentration during a chess match; of Mimi Getachew, who met and later married Ephrem Abebe; of how Jonathan Viers loved baseball … and how so many others found their place at MMS.

For Hertzog, now retired, painting those faces on the walls and helping to create the other art that transformed the elementary halls into a town – Pageville -- complete with a neighborhood market, pizza place, library, courthouse and more, it has been a true labor of love. Pageville is named to continue the theme of Challengers (the school’s mascot) along with the Squires and Knights. On other levels of the three-story building, however, the predominant theme is that of students who have called Mountain Mission home.