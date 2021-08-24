Artist brings history of school to life

GRUNDY, VA (AUGUST 24, 2021) -- Walking down the hallways in the Mountain Mission School education building on a summer morning, just weeks before the new academic year opens, the halls themselves are darkened and quiet as students who normally fill them are sleeping in, or off to participate in any number of summer activities.
But while the hallways are empty, the walls carry messages that live on – through Bible passages and the faces of students from the past whom Patti Hertzog captured and painted on those walls. If the walls at Mountain Mission School could talk, they would tell the stories of thousands of students … of sisters Yeabsera and Maedot Teweldemedhin; of Abiyan Tesfaye and his concentration during a chess match; of Mimi Getachew, who met and later married Ephrem Abebe; of how Jonathan Viers loved baseball … and how so many others found their place at MMS.
For Hertzog, now retired, painting those faces on the walls and helping to create the other art that transformed the elementary halls into a town – Pageville -- complete with a neighborhood market, pizza place, library, courthouse and more, it has been a true labor of love. Pageville is named to continue the theme of Challengers (the school’s mascot) along with the Squires and Knights. On other levels of the three-story building, however, the predominant theme is that of students who have called Mountain Mission home.
“The first painting I ever did was one for a Sunday School classroom in the basement of our chapel,” Hertzog recalls. “I had gone home to Pennsylvania for a vacation and saw a painting a friend did. It was of fishes and doves in a geometric abstract kind of pattern, similar to the work of famous artist, M.C. Escher, and I asked if I could use it. I brought the pattern home and showed it to Marvin Swiney (who was then president of MMS). He liked the idea of painting the walls and said, ‘why don’t we cover the campus with paintings?’
“That’s where it all started, decades ago,” Hertzog remembers. “From there, I started painting the murals – in the residences, in the school building and in other locations on campus. I would take a photo and then use a projector to display it on the wall so that I could get it right and size it right. Then, I would do the actual painting.”
Hertzog, who taught art, English grammar and writing, also sponsored the yearbook at MMS for 25 years and served as a residence staff member. For 18 years, she directed the acclaimed MMS Choir before her retirement six years ago. Through it all, art has always been her passion.
“I’ve been doing this since I could hold a crayon,” Hertzog says of art. “I always loved art, and I realized by the sixth grade that I could do something many others could not. I had drawn a picture of my art teacher, who showed it to the principal, and then I was asked to draw the principal and a janitor. They hung the pictures up at school, and it really made me proud.”
She and her now-husband Ernie Hertzog (her former high school sweetheart) learned of Mountain Mission School while they were in college at Milligan. Friends of theirs invited them to ride to Grundy to visit MMS and after they did, the rest, she says, is history.
“It turned out this was where God expected us to be,” Hertzog says. They raised two sons, Russell, who like his parents works at MMS; and Jeff, who now resides in North Carolina. They have five grandsons, Dylan, 22, a helicopter crew chief in the Army; as well as Gabriel, 14; Elliott, 12; Lukas, 10; and Henry, five.
And while she is now retired, Hertzog still paints on campus when asked to do so – as long as it does not involve a ladder, she quips. She also helps with the design of the various school bulletin boards. In her spare time, she does freelance art from her home studio, painting projects she is commissioned to do -- from family pets to family portraits.
“I’ve loved everything I’ve done here,” Hertzog says as she walks down the hallway, past the portraits and murals she has painted.
Perhaps one of the most gratifying things she has found in her career, however, she says, has been when she has had the opportunity to see and visit with students who have been a part of her part in Mountain Mission School’s now 100-year history.
It is then, she says, she sees what the school has meant in the lives of so many – “when I hear from former students and see them and their children at our Homecomings, it’s the closest thing to heaven you could ever imagine.”