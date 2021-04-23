Wandering around Washington: Supervisors debating sticker fee exemptions for disabled veterans

We may soon have some good news for disabled veterans — thanks to the Washington County Board of Supervisors.

It’s going to help disabled veterans save some money on their vehicle registrations.

By a recent vote in Virginia last November, citizens voted to give disabled veterans a break on personal property tax for one vehicle in their possession.

But Mark Matney, the commission for revenue for Washington County, Virginia, wants more than that.

He also wants to eradicate the “sticker fee” for disabled veterans.

That costs about $25 per vehicle, Matney said

“A lot of disabled veterans have the ‘DV Tag’ and don’t pay the license anyways,” Matney said.

At the April 13 meeting, Matney encouraged the supervisors to approve — on first reading — an ordinance to get rid of the sticker fee for disabled veterans.

What’s next on May 11 is a public hearing, Matney said.

“If the supervisors don’t remove the license fee, [veterans] will still have to pay the license fee on that exempted vehicle,” Matney said.