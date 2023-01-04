Students to learn about ag through 'I Love Strawberries'

When it comes to educating Virginia’s youth about farming, few opportunities are as sweet as Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom’s annual Agriculture Literacy Week.

Ahead of Virginia AITC’s annual reading event, which will take place March 13-17, the organization has chosen “I Love Strawberries” by Shannon Anderson as its 2023 Book of the Year.

The book takes readers on a journey following strawberry-loving Jolie as she grows her own fruit from seedling to table with the help of her faithful rabbit sidekick, Munchy. The humorous book—illustrated by Jaclyn Sinquett—gives readers a peak into everything involved as the berry is cultivated.

Agriculture Literacy Week is the largest educational event of the year for AITC, with thousands of volunteers reading to children across the commonwealth. Now in its 12th year, the program helps teach youth about the importance of agriculture, farming and the sources of their food.

“Volunteer agriculture advocates are excited to have an opportunity to share a book and personal examples about farm life with children from across the state,” said Tammy Maxey, AITC executive director.

“‘I Love Strawberries’ also highlights the importance and excitement around entrepreneurship. Creating a connection from farms to food is vital to understanding the importance of agriculture to our daily lives.”

Copies of “I Love Strawberries” are available for purchase at $14 each from Virginia AITC. A book order form is located on the Virginia AITC website.

In addition to the book, orders will include free supplementary resources to expand learning at school and at home. These include reading tips, coloring pages and other free activities.

Volunteers are encouraged to read “I Love Strawberries” to children in pre-K through third grade. Virginia AITC also will share highlights on its social media platforms throughout the week.

In 2021, over 1,000 volunteers read “Tales of the Dairy Godmother: Chuck’s Ice Cream Wish” by Viola Butler to about 60,000 students throughout Virginia.

Agriculture Literacy Week volunteers include county Farm Bureau volunteers, Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership and Young Farmers committees; FFA and 4-H members; partners from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and other state agencies; and members of other agricultural organizations and businesses. Colonial Farm Credit, Farm Credit of the Virginias and Southern States Cooperative Inc. have been supporters as well.