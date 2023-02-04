The Virginia Council on Women is encouraging female high school students to enter the 12th annual Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics, and Healthcare essay contest.

“The Virginia Council on Women’s STEM scholarship can open doors to opportunities for young women interested in a career in science, technology, or math to pursue their dreams and further their education. I encourage all interested high school students to learn more and apply for this scholarship,” said Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera.

In 2012, the Virginia Council on Women held the first STEM Essay Contest to award scholarships to high school students who want to pursue a STEM career.

The Council has awarded over $150,000 in scholarships during the 11 years the contest has been held. The STEM Essay contest has expanded to the STEAM-H contest to encompass more career opportunities for women and assist them in scholarship opportunities.

The council will award scholarships to qualifying high school seniors who plan to pursue a STEAM-H career at a community college, four-year college or university, trade or technical school, online, and/or through certificated STEAM-H oriented courses. The 12th annual contest will award one merit-based and one need-based scholarship in each of five geographic regions across the commonwealth. Merit-based scholarships will be awarded based on the quality of the essay submitted. Need-based scholarships will be awarded based on the quality of the essay submitted and the individual’s self-identified financial need. Award amounts may vary and are determined by the Council annually.

The contest is open to Virginia women in their senior year of high school who hold at least a 3.0 GPA for the merit-based awards and a 2.5 GPA for the need-based scholarships.

Entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on March 15. Essays will be judged by a panel of council members and individuals who represent STEAM-H fields. Winners will be notified in April. The scholarship awards will be presented in the late spring of 2023.

The purpose of the Virginia Council on Women is to identify ways in which women can reach their full potential and contribute to society and the commonwealth. The council has initiated several projects to meet this goal, including the annual STEAM-H Essay Contest for high school seniors. Find additional information about the Council and available sponsorship opportunities at https://www.women.virginia.gov/.