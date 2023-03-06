A former state champ from Chilhowie and long-time referee will be among the five inductees to the Virginia Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame this April.

The Class of 2023 inductees, according to a press release from the hall, are people who have made a lifetime of outstanding contributions to the sport in Virginia.

Johnny Blevins, who is well-known to wrestling fans in the western portion of the state, will receive the Lifetime Service to Wrestling award, which is presented to coaches, officials and contributors who have dedicated their lives to serving the state’s youth through wresting.

Blevins is a former Commissioner of the Appalachian Officials Association and one of the longest serving officials in Virginia history, now in his 51st year.

Others receiving the award include: David Olah, who built an imposing program at Deep Creek High School, winning Coach of the Year at the state and national levels; Ed Rawlins, who is a retired combat vet and Army Ranger now in his 25th year of officiating and serves as Commissioner for the Northern Virginia Wrestling Officials Association; Dean Shew, who led Stonewall Jackson Middle to 11 undefeated seasons and Lee-Davis High to eight district and six regional championships; and Bill Turner, who coached at the legendary Granby High for seven seasons, Green Run for 19 years, Lake Taylor High, 13 seasons at Lynnhaven Middle and six seasons at Salem Middle. He has also officiated 19 district, 13 regional and nine state championships.

The inductees will be honored April 15 at Virginia Crossings Resort and Conference Center in Glen Allen at 6 p.m., following a 4:30 p.m. banquet. Tickets are $85 per person and can be purchased at https://va-nwhof.ticketleap.com/2023-honors-banquet/