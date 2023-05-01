Bland County snapped an 11-game losing spin by turning away Narrows in softball action played in Bastian last Tuesday. The Bears swept the Green Wave by scores of 11-0 and 17-4 to improve their season record to three wins and 11 losses.

Bland County pitchers Brooke Sanders (2-11) and Chloe Dillow (1-0) threw complete games for the Bears. In the first game, Sanders allowed just one hit, a second inning single by Braylee Robertson. She struck out six, walked a batter, and hit another with a pitch. In the second game, Dillow also allowed just one hit but was reached for four runs because of four walks and a hit batter. She struck out seven Green Wave batters.

In the first game, Dillow picked up two of the Bears’ three hits and drove in a pair of runs. Ashlyn Clemons had the third Bears’ hit. Eden Collins had two RBIs with Kendall Worley, Bailee Thompson, Anna Hall, and Tinley Worley also driving in runs, all on bases-loaded walks.

Bland County struck for six runs in the first inning and was never challenged. He Bears added a single run in the second inning before scoring four more times when the umpires called the game via the 10-run rule.

In the second game, the Bears finished with 10 hits, including homers by Dillow and Sanders. With the Bears in front 13-4 in the top of the fourth, Dillow cracked her second homer of the season, a three-run shot that made it 16-4. Sanders followed with a solo dinger, also her second, for the Bears’ final run. Dillow and Sanders each had three hits for the Bears.

Dillow finished with five runs batted in and Sanders had four. Alyssa Shinault drove in a pair of runs with Isabella Atwell and Collins getting one each.

Bland County opened with back-to-back five-run frames to lead 10-0 before Narrows scored twice in the bottom of the second. Sanders had a two-run single in the top of the third as the Bears scored three times to lead 13-2 before the Green Wave added two more runs in the third that made it 13-4. Four runs for Bland County in the top of the fourth keyed by the two homers put the game out of reach before Dillow retired the side in the bottom of the fourth to end the game.

Game 1--

Narrows 000–0 1 2

Bland County 614–11 3 0

Robertson, Spicer (2), and White. Sanders and Dillow. WP—Sanders (2-11). LP—Robertson. HR—none.

Game 2--

Bland County 553 4–17 10 1

Narrows 022 0–4 1 3

Dillow and Sanders. Spicer, Long, White, and Young. WP—Dillow (1-0). HR—Dillow (BC) 4th inning w/two runners on base, Sanders (BC) 4th inning w/no runners on base.

Bears compete at FriendshipCars.com Invitational

Bland County was one of five schools to participate in the FriendshipCars.com Invitational track and field meet held at Virginia High School in Bristol on April 25.

In the boys’ competitions, Virginia claimed the top spot with 135 points and was followed by Lee with 78, Josh Battle with 29, Holston with 15 and Bland County with eight. John Battle was the girls’ champion with 146 points. The Trojans were followed by Virginia with 70, Lee with 61, Holston with 11, and Bland County with two.

In the boys’ 400m dash, the Bears’ Kary Romano finished third with a run of 58.56 seconds and teammate Eion Mullins placed sixth in the 800m run at 2:50.14. Mullins also came home third in the 1600m run at 6:07.24.

For the Bland County girls, Jayla Morgan finished fourth in long jump at 12’7½” and Sierra Trail was seventh at 11’4¼”.

Bland County also participated in the middle school meet and had several good finishes. In the boys 100m dash, Chase Parker was third at 12.56 seconds and fourth in 800m run at 2:34.24. Teammate Calan Parkes was eighth at 3:07.83. Parks came home fifth in the 1600m run at 6:34.90.

For the girls, the Bears’ Jocelyn Parks won the 800m run with a run of 3:07.03 with teammate Mackenzie Hittinger placing fourth at 3:10.21. Hottinger, at 6:41.14, and Parks, at 6:42.68, finished first and second, respectively, in the 1600m run.

Bland County’s Autumn Nelson placed seventh in 100m dash with a time of 15.12 seconds. Madilyn Boone placed fifth in 400m dash at 1:17.32 with Nelson crossing in ninth at 1:21.54.

Boone threw 55’9” in discus to finish second and was third in shot put with a throw of 26’9”.

Lora Morgan’s middle school crew also competed in the Wampler’s Insurance MS Invitational on April 24 and finished with some good results.

Parker won the 100m dash at 12.65 and the 800m run with a time of 2:36.35. Calan Parks finished ninth in that one at 3:12.48 and 11th in 1600m run at 6:38.28.

Bland County’s girls had Boone finish third in 400m dash with a run of 1:17.23. Nelson come home 11th in 100m dash at 15.60 seconds and 12th in 400m dash at 1:27.45. In the 800m run, Hottinger was fifth at 3:07.77 and Jocelyn Parks sixth with a time of 3:07.96. Hottinger also placed fourth in 1600m run at 6:37.98 and Parks was seventh as she crossed in 6:49.72.

Boone would also finish third in shot put with a throw of 27’6½” and fourth in discus with a heave of 60’5”.

MED 2023 meet from Auburn recapped

Auburn hosted a MED track and field event last Wednesday in Riner. Teams participating included George Wythe, Fort Chiswell, and Bland County.

The homestanding Eagles came away champions in both team results. In boys’ competition, Auburn finished with 167 points for an 83-point victory of Fort Chiswell, whose Pioneers were second at 84 points. George Wythe was third at 66 followed by Grayson County with 32 and Bland County with 12. In girls, Auburn had 156½ points with second place going to Fort Chiswell at 140½. Grayson County was third with 89 and George Wythe was fourth at 43.

Individually for the girls, Fort Chiswell picked up seven first places. Katie Alderman was first in 300m hurdles with a time of 52.75 seconds, first in high jump at 4’8”, and in triple jump at 32’5”. Elissa Viars was first in long jump at 14’7½” and the Pioneers also claimed victory in in 4x100m, 4x400m, and 4x8oom relays.

Viars was fourth in 100m dash at 14.24 seconds. George Wythe’s Alyssa Spangler was fifth at 14.55 with fellow Maroons Catherine Paschal at 15.56 in 10th and Bailey Umberger in 11th at 16.44.

In the 200m dash, Spangler was third at 31.02 with Paschal in fifth at 32.35 followed by Ella Gallimore in eighth at 34.18 and Umberger in 10th at 34.53. Fort Chiswell had Candela Garrido finish sixth at 32.58 and Elizabeth Caldwell in ninth at 34.33. The Maroons’ Gallimore was seventh in 400m dash at 1:16.89.

Fort Chiswell’s Carissa Smith, at 3:15.21, and Jessica Wright, at 3:21.11, finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in 800m run with the Pioneers’ Madison Smith crossing in third at 8:01.71 in the 1600m run.

In the 100m hurdles, George Wythe’s Ella Richardson was second at 18.48 followed by Fort Chiswell’s Aurora Haywood in third ay 19.83, Garrido in fourth at 20.16, and George Wythe’s Cadence Deane in fifth at 28.00. In 300m hurdles, the Maroons’ Richardson finished fifth at 57.17 and Deane was sixth at 1:08.12.

Joining Alderman as champion in high jump, fellow Pioneers Elissa Viars was third at 4’2” and Haywood was sixth, also at 4’2”. Joining Ellisa Viars as champion of long jump was teammates Carmen Brown, also at 14’ ½” in second, Alderman at 14’6” in third, Haywood at 14’5½” in fourth, and Garrido in seventh at 12’6”. George Wythe’s Spangler was sixth at 12’7½” and Paschal was 13th at 10’9½”. Bland County had Jayla Morgan in eighth at 12’2½” and Sierra Trail in 12th at 11’½”. In triple jump behind Alderman was Elissa Viars in third at 29’2” and Garrido in fourth at 28’2”.

Fort Chiswell’s Kaylee Ward finished fourth in discus at 66’9” with teammates Rose Hill in sixth at 64’9”, Carissa Smith in eighth at 63’2”, and Caldwell in 10th at 60’7”. George Wythe’s Sydney Leonard was fifth at 65’2”, Anastasia Kapranos seventh at 64’4”, and Deane in 11th at 51’3”.

Caldwell was fourth in shot put 26’6”with teammates Hill in ninth at 23’1”, Ward in 11th at 21’8”, and Carissa Smith 14th at 14’9¼” George Wythe had Kapranos in seventh at 24’0” followed by Leonard in eighth at 23’7” and Deane in 13th at 19’6”.

In boys competition. The Pioneers’ Luke Viars was first in 100m dash at 11.94 seconds. George Wythe had Colton Green in third at 12.10 followed by Jaxx Morgan in seventh at 12.77, Alex Murrell in 10th at 13.28, and Brock Ayers in 12th at 15.07.

Bland County’s Kary Romano won the 400m dash, clocking in at 57.13. Fort Chiswell’s Trey Tomlinson was second at 1:00.34 with teammates Jackson Waller fifth at 1:04.00 and Caleb Jones in 11th at 1:25.86. George Wythe’s Morgan crossed in third at 1:02.97.

In the 800m run, Fort Chiswell had Kenton Sutphin finish second at 2:32.69 and Waller come in at 2:57.92 in eighth. Mason Mabry of George Wythe was fourth at 2:47.24. Bland County’s Eion Mullins finished fifth in the 1600m run at

6:12.35 with Fort Chiswell’s Jay Blackmore in sixth at 6:21.63 and George Wythe’s Mabry in eighth at 6:53.14. Additionally, Blackmore was third in 3200m run at 14:50.87.

In 300m hurdles, George Wythe’s Conley Martin timed in at 50.06 seconds for the win. The Maroons were second in 4x100m relay [55.75] and 4x400m relay [5:11.22] while Fort Chiswell won the 4x400m relay [5:05.68].

Fort Chiswell’s Tomlinson was second in high jump at 5’6” as well at second in long jump at 18’3”. Teammates Layton Kennedy was fourth in long jump at 17’7” while Luke Viars was eighth at 14’11½”, Sutphin in ninth at 14’6”, and Waller in 10th at 12’6½”. In triple jump, Tomlinson was third at 35’2” with Waller in fourth at 29’ ½” and Sutphin in fifth at 29’1”.

George Wythe’s Ayers placed first in discus at 110’9” with teammates Morgan placing sixth at 88’6”, Murrell in seventh at 87’8”, Kyle Stephens in 12th at 73’8”, and Zach Neal in 18th at 63’1”. Fort Chiswell had Brendan Mabry in third at 98’6” with John Dalton in 10th at 82’2”, Kennedy in 13th at 72’5”, Caleb Jones in 14th at 70’8”, Matthew Murray in 15th at 68’6”, and Shane Dunford in 20th at 47’9”.

The Maroons’ Green won shot put at 43’5½” with teammates Stephens in sixth at 37’2”, Ayers in seventh at 37’0”, Murrell in ninth at 32’11”, and Neal in 10th at 31’2”. Fort Chiswell had Jones in eighth at 34’5½”, Dunford in 13th at 29’4”, Murray in 15th at 25’5”, Brendan Mabry in 18th at 4’11”, and Dalton in 19th was also at 4’11”.

Bears fall to Galax and Marion

After falling to Galax 6-0 earlier in the week, Bland County dropped a 3-1 girls’ soccer decision to Marion last Thursday in Bastian. Entering the final week of the regular season, the Bears’ record is 0-7 in the MED and 0-11-1 overall.

Marion got two goals from Izzy Melvin and another from Macey Osborne in defeating the Bears for the second time this season. Reagan Burchett, Shaylyn Billings, and Maimati Comoy had assists for Marion.

The Bland County goal was scored by Chessie Tindall assisted by Ella Miller.

Deuces wild!! Bears beat Montcalm for second time 22-2

Noah Pennington and Lance Burton combined on a three-hitter and Bland County crushed Montcalm’s Generals for the second time this season last Wednesday in Bastian 22-2. The win upped the Bears to 5-9 for the season.

Pennington (1-0) picked up the win with three innings on the mound. He allowed both Montcalm runs and two hits while striking out three. Burton struck out six in two innings while allowing the third Generals’ hit.

Bland County was credited with 17 hits in the game with Pennington aiding his own cause with three singles and two RBIs. Burton had two hits and drove home four runs with Chance James driving in three runs with a pair of hits. JD Meadows, Alex Chewning, and Landon Smith each had two hits and Carson Holbrook added a two-run double for the Bears.

Bland County grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run single by Pennington before exploding for 10 runs in the second inning. The Bears paraded 16 batters to the plate, getting six hits that included two-run doubles by Burton and james as well as a two-run single from Smith.

Leading 12-2, the Bears kept pouring it on in the third inning by scoring seven runs. Holbrook’s two-run double was the key hit in the inning that also included a run-scoring single by Burton. Two Montcalm errors allowed three more runs to score that made it 19-2 before the scoring was capped with a three-run fourth with Chewning and Brody Edwards having run-scoring hits.

Trent Nunn took the loss for the Generals (0-10) after pitching into the second frame and allowing 12 runs and eight hits. He walked six and was victimized by seven errors. He had all three of Montcalm’s hits and drove in both their runs with a two-run triple in the third inning.

Montcalm WV 002 00–2 3 7

Bland County 2 (10)7 3x—22 17 1

Nunn, Auton (2), Odle (4), and Odle, Kennett (4). N. Pennington, Burton (4), and Burton, Meadows (4). WP—N. Pennington (1-0). LP—Nunn. HR—none.