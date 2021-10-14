Great location in Elk Creek! 3 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home situated on 2 level lots on a quiet dead-end road. Featuring vinyl siding, vinyl plank flooring, oil monitor, open front porch and back deck, large outbuilding and more. Within minutes to the Jefferson National Forest and some of the best trout fishing Grayson County has to offer.
3 Bedroom Home in Elk Creek - $74,900
