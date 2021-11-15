3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $175,000

Totally renovated home ready for you to start enjoying. In the Town of Wytheville, minutes from shopping, schools, hospital, college, Industrial park - jobs - I-77 & I-81, it would be hard to find a more convenient location. All new plumbing, new heat pump, new sheetrock, new paint, new flooring, new water heater, new appliances, upgraded electrical wiring, new insulation, new fixtures, new cabinets, 2nd bathroom is brand new, new tub & shower, new decking, steps, and more. Nothing left to do but enjoy. Open Living room, spacious eat-in kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, large laundry room, all on one level. Nice yard for garden, pets, barbecues or kids. The Town of Wytheville has plenty of parks, museums, restaurants, boutiques, not far from the Appalachian Trail, Jefferson National Forest, Big Survey State Land, Claytor Lake. There is so much to do and explore.