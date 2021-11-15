 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $175,000

3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $175,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $175,000

Totally renovated home ready for you to start enjoying. In the Town of Wytheville, minutes from shopping, schools, hospital, college, Industrial park - jobs - I-77 & I-81, it would be hard to find a more convenient location. All new plumbing, new heat pump, new sheetrock, new paint, new flooring, new water heater, new appliances, upgraded electrical wiring, new insulation, new fixtures, new cabinets, 2nd bathroom is brand new, new tub & shower, new decking, steps, and more. Nothing left to do but enjoy. Open Living room, spacious eat-in kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, large laundry room, all on one level. Nice yard for garden, pets, barbecues or kids. The Town of Wytheville has plenty of parks, museums, restaurants, boutiques, not far from the Appalachian Trail, Jefferson National Forest, Big Survey State Land, Claytor Lake. There is so much to do and explore.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marion Town Council acts on tattoo shop
Latest Headlines

Marion Town Council acts on tattoo shop

Marion is one step closer to being the home of a tattoo shop. Last week, the Marion Town Council and its planning commission held a public hearing on Rocky Sims’ request for a Special Use Permit to operate a shop on North Main Street. About 20 individuals turned out in support of the shop, while one person spoke against its proposed location.

Smyth County forms LEPC
Latest Headlines

Smyth County forms LEPC

Local first responders and other community members have wrapped up the final stages of launching an expanded and more inclusive local emergency planning committee (LEPC). The county's emergency services coordinator is encouraging citizens to become involved. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics