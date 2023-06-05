The Indian girls finished 10th in the team standings at the Class 1 state meet held at James Madison University, led by a silver and gold performance by Olivia Crigger.

Crigger took second in the 100-meter hurdles, turning in a time of 15.74. She was third in the triple jump, clearing a distance of 35 feet, 8 inches.

Fort Chiswell’s Katie Alderman earned third in the high jump, leaping over a 4-foot, 10-inch bar.

George Wythe’s Elijah Masten-Hale took second in the long jump among the boys, leaping 21 feet, 2.5 inches. GW was 15th in the team standings.