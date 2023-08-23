We figured a bag of nails, a saw, and a couple of hammers was all we needed. A little elbow grease then, come fall, we’d be knee deep in bucks. It was the summer of 1971 and we were rising high school seniors. My buddy, Doug, uncle Darryl and I did the mile hike back to our favorite place in Kimberling with the idea of building a tree stand that couldn’t miss. We settled on a white oak with a sturdy forked branch. The tree stood at the confluence of two hollows. There were several well-used trails nearby.

Not wanting to lug a load of lumber that far, we sawed maple saplings into steps and flooring and got going. Doug worked his way up the tree nailing a step every two feet or so. I’d come behind and keep him supplied with steps (a nail already started). Somehow with a leg wrapped around a lower step, he was able to hammer the steps to the tree and, after an hour, he was 30 feet up putting the finishing touches on our masterpiece. We were a couple of proud hombres.

Fast forward 52 years. Joneen, grandson Andrew, and I are hiking in the Kimberling Wilderness hoping to find the tree. After our picnic here a few weeks ago, I want to show them more of the area. At first, I’m uncertain about my ability to find my way but, as we walk, the place is still familiar, like I’ve been gone a season, not 50. I keep up a running commentary on landmarks and give Andrew some thoughts on not getting lost. “You have a compass on your phone. We’re walking east from the road so if you lose the trail, you can walk west and you’ll find the road. If all else fails, you can follow a creek downstream. It’s a long walk but you’ll eventually find a house or a road.” It’s not clear how much he is listening.

“That patch of rhododendron at the point of the ridge was our landmark. We turn here.” We descend a small bank and cross the creek. The rhododendron is in full bloom and beautiful. “I’m pretty sure that’s it.” My voice carries as much surprise as confidence. The forked branch is gone but this is the right place, I’m sure. I look more closely and am amazed. The tree still bears the marks where we nailed the steps. “Look, you can see how high we went.”

“Wow. That’s HIGH. How could you shoot anything from up there.”

“It turns out we couldn’t. Doug says that, at the time, this was the highest and most unstable tree stand in Bland County.”

Thank goodness the Lord looks after fools. I give them the rest of the story. Nothing about this adventure was a good idea. We did the entire job without a safety harness – we didn’t know about such things back then and would have thought them unnecessary if we had. It’s a miracle we got the thing built and didn’t die. Since Doug did most of the work, he got first dibs on opening morning. A short time into his wait, he was harassed by what he considered a carnivorous squirrel and had to fend the thing off with one of his broadheads. That pretty much ended his morning.

On another morning I climbed up only to realize that any attempt at an archery shot from this height was more likely to be fatal to me than a deer. That was it. We each hunted from the stand once and never saw a deer. None of our other friends dared give it a go. I’m sure some folks would consider the whole episode a failure. Not me. I still consider it an essential formative experience although I’m grateful my mother never found out about it.

I tell Joneen and Andrew about some of our other adventures in the North Fork but that’s for another column. The hunting got worse over the years and we moved on to greener pastures. As we start to continue our hike, something catches Joneen’s eye. “Well. Look at that!”

“Unbelievable.” A shiny new ladder stand is attached to a pine, not 15 yards from our tree. “Looks like someone beside Doug and me considers this a likely spot.”

I’m struck by the synchronicity…the faint but tangible connection of an older and younger hunter. At least I assume this guy (or gal) is younger. Someone my age is unlikely to carry this thing so far back in the woods. I have no idea who put this here, but I have a feeling we have much in common.

Maybe it’s worth another hike on another day to tie a short note with an explanation and phone number to the ladder.

Check out the tree 15 paces to your right…we might enjoy a chat.

Dale and Joneen Sargent are stewards of a tract of mountain land, Demeter, in Bland County. Dale can be reached at dsargent522@gmail.com.

