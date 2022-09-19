Bland County gridiron seasons comes to screeching halt

At best, the future of Bland County Bears high school football has to be considered bleak. In a statement released by Bland County athletic director Kirby Mustard, the varsity program was shut down indefinitely on Sept. 14 after only two games with the remainder of the 2022 season being officially canceled.

“We regret to inform you that we have canceled our varsity football program for the remainder of the 2022 season,” Mustard said in an email sent to the athletic directors of the schools that were still scheduled this season and media outlets. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and wish you good luck on the rest of your seasons.”

After traveling to Rye Cove on Sept. 9, a game the Bears lost 47-6 with 17 players dressed out, some players decided to quit and another was injured. This left a team that began the season with 23 players with approximately a dozen participants to prepare for a Sept. 16 game at Rural Retreat. It was at that time Bland County officials decided enough was enough.

“Our decision was made simply because we didn’t have enough players to field a team safely,” Mustard said. “I don’t know the exact number honestly but I think it was below 13.”

Bland County becomes the second area school in the past two weeks to shut their seasons down prematurely, joining nearby Twin Valley in Buchanan County, victims of a numbers crunch as well.

This is the second consecutive year Bland County has ended its season early. The 2021 Bears came within three games of completing the season. This time the season lasted but two games with a game versus Narrows on Sept. 2 being canceled due to sickness among the Bears.

First-year coach John Hayes echoed the statement given by Mustard while adding, “With the injuries we’ve had and other kids quitting, we just don’t have enough to safely play. My heart breaks for the kids that were all in. We just didn’t have enough of those though.”