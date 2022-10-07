You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Name: SadieBreed:Chi/Min Pin mixAge:3 monthsAdoption fee:$225Foster Location: WytheMy name... View on PetFinder
Sadie
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Marion building that over the years housed multiple vehicle dealerships, but has most recently sat vacant, is on its way to becoming a technical education center. A move that local economic development planners believe will bolster the community and help its residents get the training necessary for better paying jobs.
Admitting that she pointed a pistol at an off-duty deputy in January, a Speedwell woman was convicted of three felonies on Tuesday.
A Wythe County man got prison time on Tuesday morning after pleading guilty to 20 counts of possessing child pornography.
Tom Brady remembers playing NFL games after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina and Sept. 11. That’s why he was hopeful the Bucs could play the Chiefs on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium to at least bring some relief and entertainment to Southwest Florida, which has been impacted so severely by Hurricane Ian. The NFL decided Thursday that the game will be played as scheduled at 8:25 p.m. in ...
Former Wythe County resident Col. Anthony S. Pike, who guided the Virginia Division of Capitol Police during a period of rapid changes on the …
FloydFest organizers said two main goals when planning the annual event is to always keep everyone safe and to always be family-friendly.
Sunday's Chiefs-Bucs game to proceed in Tampa as planned
It’s that time of year again – tax ticket mail-out time. Only this year, things will be a bit different. Both Wythe County and Wytheville will…
Dennis Counts sold the family drugstore business to CVS in the spring of 2021 but soon missed being in business.
Work taking place in Marion and the Mount Rogers region is opening doors for other mental health clinics across the commonwealth.