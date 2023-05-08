Not many women in the early 20th century could call themselves independent, financially or otherwise. But Edith Bolling Wilson could.

Author Rebecca Roberts explores the legacy of the intelligent and plucky Edith Bolling Wilson in her recent release, Untold Power: The Fascinating Rise and Complex Legacy of First Lady Edith Wilson. On May 21, Roberts, daughter of the late journalist Cokie Roberts, will come to the Edith Bolling Wilson Museum in Wytheville to discuss Untold Power and sign copies for guests.

Since the book's release on March 7, the museum has received many notifications from various organizations and people interested in visiting the museum. On the day of the book’s release, a visitor came from Pennsylvania to tour the museum because of the publicity she read about this book. Reviews of the book have appeared in The Washington Post, Washingtonian Magazine, and The Wall Street Journal. NPR featured an interview with author Rebecca Roberts.

Roberts isn’t the first author to research the life of Edith Bolling Wilson. Several authors and historians have visited the museum to learn about the 35th first lady and her contributions to our country. They have come from across the country and as far away as Australia. In the past year, four books have been published about Edith Bolling Wilson, each exploring a different aspect of her life. Founder of the Edith Bolling Wilson Museum, Farron Smith, laments that more people in Wythe County don’t know about Edith Bolling Wilson and the significant contributions she made. Smith hopes the May 21 event will bring more people into the museum and open their eyes to this historical treasure in Wytheville.

“The Edith Bolling Wilson Museum is one of only eight museums in the country dedicated to the interpretation of a first lady. It is the only museum honoring the birthplace of a first lady in the state of Virginia. I would love for more people in our community to appreciate how important Edith’s history is to our economic development and the education of our children.”

An extraordinary woman, Edith Bolling Wilson served as a role model in her lifetime and remains one to this day. Edith’s family moved to Wytheville in 1866 after they lost their plantation in Bedford County during the American Civil War. They lived in the building on Main Street currently occupied by the museum, and in 1872, Edith was born in that house, one of 11 children.

Young Edith only had three years of formal education. When she was 18, her parents decided they couldn’t afford school for her because they needed to educate her younger brothers. So, Edith traveled to Washington D.C. to visit her older sister. There she met and married her first husband, the owner of a jewelry store. When he died, she took over the business, hoping to make enough income to support herself as well as her widowed mother and several of her siblings.

She succeeded. And in the process obtained financial stability, status, and independence very rare for women of the early 20th century. When she met Woodrow Wilson, he was immediately smitten and courted her with numerous letters. He proposed just four months after their meeting, and she replied, “You can’t love me because you don’t know me,” and declined his offer. But as World War I loomed heavy over President Wilson, she decided to become his wife and stand by his side. Their marriage sparked controversy, as President Wilson’s first wife had died only 15 months previous.

As a war time first lady, Edith decoded war messages, practiced rationing in the White House, and wore thrift clothing. She also acquired sheep to graze on the White House lawn to decrease maintenance expenses. She donated the wool from those sheep to the American Red Cross. In 1917 she was made the First President of the Girl Scouts and served as a role model for girls with her involvement in scouting activities.

After the war, Edith attended a peace conference with her husband, making her the first First Lady involved in international diplomacy. When President and Mrs. Wilson returned to the states, the president suffered a massive stroke and was paralyzed on his left side. However, his mind remained clear, and doctors feared if he lost the presidency, he would lose all motivation to recover.

Edith took up “stewardship” of the presidency, adding to the controversy of her legacy. According to Roberts’ book Untold Power, Edith and the president’s aides concealed how sick President Wilson was. They lied to the public and the press, as well as Congress and the Cabinet, about his health status. Edith controlled who had access to the president, and when people wanted to consult him, they often wrote her. When cabinet members resigned, she decided who would replace them.

It’s hard to know how much Edith actually consulted her husband. However, she knew his priorities well. After his death, she spent the rest of her life promoting Woodrow Wilson’s legacy and his vision of world peace. In a recent interview on NPR, Roberts stated Edith Bolling Wilson’s decision to minimize her own legacy and elevate that of her late husband was “uniquely female.”

Edith Bolling Wilson dramatically altered the role of First Lady from one of White House hostess to an active participant in politics. Her impact upon the presidency and the role of future First Ladies was significant and is often overlooked.

To learn more about Edith Bolling Wilson, or to attend the May 21 event with author Rebecca Roberts, visit the museum website at www.edithbollingwilson.org.